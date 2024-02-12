



Google's Gemini AI and OpenAI's GPT-4 are reportedly more human-like than OpenAI, and that's what Google would like people to believe. Both AI models are believed to be more sentient than OpenAI and Google want people to believe.

Google's long-awaited Gemini has entered the chatbot space and is emerging as a strong competitor to OpenAI's ChatGPT. Early reviews are pouring in and many are impressed with Gemini's features.

But amidst the excitement, concerns persist, sparking debate about the potential “senses” of advanced AI chatbots.

Ethan Mollick, a professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, recently shared his thoughts on Gemini in a blog post. Mollick, who received early access to Google's advanced model, noted the eerie nature of the chatbot's responses, likening it to an encounter with a ghostly being.

This sentiment echoes concerns raised in the past, such as a former Google engineer's claim that the company's AI is “alive.”

Mollick's observations revolve around the elusive human-like qualities recognized in AI-generated texts, often characterized by distinct “personalities.” Geminis in particular are known for their friendliness, cooperative nature, and penchant for wordplay, which sets them apart from other Geminis.

AI detection companies are also researching differentiating chatbots based on their unique tone and cadence. This feature helps identify AI-generated content in a variety of contexts, such as deepfake robocalls and text-based interactions.

Microsoft researchers stopped short of claiming that AI models like GPT-4 are sentient, but they do acknowledge the existence of “sparks” of human-level cognition.

In a recent study, Microsoft scientists highlighted GPT-4's ability to understand emotions, explain itself, and reason, raising questions about the parameters of “human-level intelligence.”

The concept of AI sentience is gaining attention from organizations such as the Sentience Institute, which advocates for giving moral considerations to AI models. They argue that not recognizing AI's potential sentience could lead to unintended abuse in the future.

Despite the current widespread scientific consensus that AI models are not sentient, more and more people are speculating about the emergence of machine sentience.

While some dismiss these concepts as far-fetched, others believe they reflect a deeper exploration of the evolving relationship between humans and artificial intelligence.

