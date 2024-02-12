Google prepares powerful cross-device features for Android





Summary Google is developing cross-device services that allow you to seamlessly share data such as Wi-Fi passwords and video calls between Android devices. Users will be able to form device groups, control which features are shared, and remove individual devices from the group. The cross-device service interface is already available in the developer flag, suggesting that Google may announce this feature soon, perhaps in his upcoming March feature drop.

Google is slowly building its own Apple-like ecosystem by tightly integrating Android smartphones and Chromebooks to share internet access, notifications, and even messaging apps through screen streaming. Anyone who has more than one Android device, such as a phone or tablet, is excluded from this integration, at least for now. This appears to be about to change with an update to Google's cross-device services.

As the name suggests, Android's cross-device services allow you to seamlessly move certain data between different devices. This system is already used in Chromebooks, but as Android expert @AssembleDebug discovered in his X, it may soon also enable tighter integration for Android devices. Modders were able to activate some hidden flags to enable a new setup screen and some settings for cross-device services and explain how they work.

As you can see from the setup flow, cross-device services allow you to “easily discover and share with other devices signed in to your Google Account.” When you link two or more devices to form a group, you can seamlessly share Wi-Fi passwords and hotspots between them, and you can also move video calls between them. Google also teases that more features will be added to the setup card soon.

To avoid unintentional or malicious device linking, you must manually check each device to join the device group. By default, all Android devices that have recently signed in will receive an invitation to the group, but you can uncheck any devices you don't want added during the process. Once you've set up your group, you can use toggles to control the ability to share. You can also remove individual devices from the group if you want to exclude them completely.

Cross-device service interfaces are available out-of-the-box with the appropriate developer flags enabled, but the feature has not yet been announced or seen deployed in the wild. Given that AssembleDebug's functionality appears to be working and the interface appears to be nearly complete, I wouldn't be surprised if Google announces a cross-device service soon. Especially since the company has reportedly been working on this for four months. Google may be holding off on cross-device services for March's Feature Drop, which will see all the features the company has been testing in Android 14 QPR2 officially rolled out next month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-preps-cross-device-features-android/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos