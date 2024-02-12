Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro leaks have begun.Here's everything we know about them





Google officially launched Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on October 4, 2023. These phones have been on the market for about four months now and are being compared to rivals' latest devices such as the iPhone 15 series and Samsung S24 series. . But amidst all the buzz and comparisons, leaks about a new generation of his Pixel devices, possibly his Pixel 9 series, have already begun to circulate. From expected new models of the Pixel 9 series to design changes and more, speculation and renderings are available that give us a hint at what we can expect from Google's next flagship product.

Let's take a look.

Pixel 9 series is rumored to have a design change

The Pixel 9 series is rumored to feature a sleek, flat-sided design similar to the iPhone 12 and 15, marking a departure from its signature curved edges. There will also be changes to the back of both Pixel 9 models, with a redesigned camera bar.

According to recent renders shared by Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks) in collaboration with 91Mobiles, the Pixel 9 Pro follows Google's Material Design principles and maintains curved corners, while the Pixel 9 has unique features reminiscent of the Pixel. It boasts an oval-shaped camera island. Foldable. Both smartphones are expected to receive camera upgrades, moving from a dual-lens setup to a triple-lens system for enhanced photography capabilities.

Pixel 9 series display

The Google Pixel 9 is rumored to have a 6.5-inch display, which is slightly smaller than the Pixel 8 Pro's 6.7-inch panel. This is in line with previous reports suggesting that Google is focusing on a more compact design for the Pixel 9 series. The display boasts a Quad HD resolution for sharper visuals and may also have increased brightness for better outdoor visibility.

Expectations for the Pixel 9 camera

The Pixel 9's camera is expected to be different from previous models like the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and Pixel 8 as it is said to have a new rear camera module with three cameras. . According to rumors, Google's new smartphone series will feature a brand new rear camera module with three lenses, ditching the old wide camera bar in favor of a unique oval shape inspired by the Pixel Fold. That's what it means. The camera unit is also rumored to feature a periscope telephoto lens, offering significantly improved optical capabilities and possibly a variable aperture. The camera upgrade hints at more powerful camera performance and is of interest to photography enthusiasts.

Pixel 9 series has faster processors

According to a recent report from MySmartPrice, a new Google smartphone with the codename “Tokay” has been spotted in the Geekbench 5 benchmark database. This device is likely to be a Pixel 9, powered by a new chipset, likely Google's 4th generation chipset, the Tensor G4.

The device scored 1082 points in the single-core benchmark and 3121 points in the multi-core benchmark, which was surprisingly lower than the scores of the current flagship Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Benchmark data also reveals that the chipset has eight cores (1 core at 3.10 GHz, 3 cores at 2.60 GHz, and 4 cores at 1.95 GHz). The device also has a Mali G715 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

Pixel 9 series potential price

As for pricing speculation, leaks suggest that the Pixel 9 series may have a different pricing strategy than previous Pixel smartphones. please remember. The Pixel 8 series smartphones, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, have been launched in India at Rs 75,999 and Rs 1,06,999 respectively.

A new Pixel model?

Meanwhile, rumors are circulating about a possible third model in the Pixel 9 series, bridging the gap between the high-end models of Pixel 7a and Pixel 9. This speculated model is expected to offer a smaller form factor and fewer features than the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, similar to the Pixel 8. If this addition comes to fruition, a third His Pixel could give consumers more options within his Pixel lineup, addressing needs such as: Different tastes and budgets.

However, nothing official has been announced by Google yet. Google typically announces early details about its next Pixel smartphones at the Google I/O event, but as of now, no details have been announced about the event or the upcoming lineup.

Issuer:

Divya Bhati

date of issue:

February 12, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/technology/news/story/google-pixel-9-and-pixel-9-pro-leaks-have-started-coming-here-is-everything-we-know-about-them-2500915-2024-02-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos