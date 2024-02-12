Get up to 47% off Amazon Fire tablets for kids





Amazon

Amazon's tablets for kids are truly outstanding. Each model features robust parental controls, comes with a case, includes his 1 year of unlimited access to the Amazon Kids+ service, and gives parents his 2 years of unlimited access to the Amazon Kids+ service. Comes with a peace of mind guarantee. And Amazon has reduced prices by up to 47% for a limited time.

To learn more about choosing a tablet for kids, check out our article 5 Best Tablets for Kids in 2024.

For ages 3-7: Amazon Fire Kids Tablet

All three Amazon Kids tablets share roughly the same design and features, but differ in screen size and resolution, as well as battery life. Both offer an ad-free experience.

Want to save even more than what you see here? If you have a tablet as a trade-in, Amazon will reward you with an Amazon Gift Card based on the appraised value of your tablet. You'll also receive an additional 20% off the purchase price of your new Amazon Fire tablet.

Amazon Fire HD 7 Kids: $50 (47% off) Amazon

For a limited time, save 47% on durable tablets for kids ages 3 to 7. This Amazon Fire HD 7 kids tablet offers a 7-inch touchscreen, three case color options (blue, purple, or red), and 16 GB or 32 GB. of internal storage. Expand up to 1TB using an optional microSD memory card.

Battery life is up to 10 hours. This version of Amazon's children's tablet comes with his six-month subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service, which includes unlimited access to a vast library of carefully selected age-appropriate content. Includes access to

If you want the regular 12-month subscription to Amazon Kids+, which is included with Amazon's other children's tablets, the tablet will cost $70 (which equates to a 36% savings).

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids: $100 (33% off) Amazon

This version of the Amazon Fire HD tablet, designed for children ages 3 to 7, is also available. Get 33% off for a limited time. This model comes with your choice of four cases: solid blue, solid purple, Mickey Mouse theme, or Disney Princess theme. (Mickey Mouse and Disney Princess themed cases increase the price of the tablet by $10.)

In addition to a full-color 8-inch touchscreen, this model offers up to 13 hours of battery life and a choice of 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage. The 64GB version is on sale at 28% off, bringing the price to $130. Expand at any time with an optional microSD memory card.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids comes with a 1-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, along with a durable case and a 2-year worry-free warranty. This tablet offers an ad-free experience, plus integrated parental controls. Once your one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription ends, you can renew for $4.99 per month without a contract.

Amazon Fire 10 Kids: $150 (20% off) Amazon

This version of the Amazon Kids tablet, which features a full-color 10.1-inch touchscreen, is currently on sale for $160, a 20% discount. Choose from solid blue, solid purple, Mickey Mouse themed, or Disney Princess themed cases. (Mickey Mouse and Disney Princess themed cases increase the price of the tablet by $10.)

The tablet comes with 32GB of internal storage (which can be expanded at any time using an optional microSD memory card). Battery life is up to 13 hours. The 11th generation version of this Amazon Fire 10 kids tablet has been upgraded in 2023. Now 25% faster than the previous version.

For ages 6-12: Amazon Fire Kids Pro Tablet

These two Amazon Fire Kids Pro tablets are aimed at a slightly older age group. In addition to all the features of other Amazon Fire Kids tablets, these tablets offer limited, filtered access to the Internet. Parents should carefully consider the operating system's parental controls before allowing their children free access to a tablet.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: $100 (33% off) Amazon

Amazon Fire Kids Pro tablets are perfect for kids ages 6 to 12 and offer an ad-free experience, 1 year of access to the Amazon Kids+ service, a 2-year worry-free warranty for parents, and a child-friendly case. Masu. . For a limited time, save 33% on this version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet.

Choose from teal, cyber blue, or rainbow color cases at time of purchase. These cases are a little thinner than those that come with tablets aimed at younger children.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Pro features a full-color 8-inch touchscreen. Comes with 32GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB using an optional memory card). Battery life is up to 13 hours. Amazon Kids+ content is age-appropriate and aimed at this slightly older audience.

One thing that sets the “Pro” model apart is its limited, filtered web browsing and built-in webcam. Users can make and receive video calls with pre-approved contacts. These tablets also offer access to the Alexa digital assistant.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: $150 (21% off) Amazon

Designed with kids ages 6 to 12 in mind, Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is the most advanced tablet in the Amazon Fire Kids lineup. For a limited time, get it for just $150 (21% off).

Kids will enjoy a 10.1-inch, 1080p resolution touchscreen, 32 GB of internal storage (upgradable to up to 1 TB using an optional microSD memory card), and up to 13 hours of battery life.

At the time of purchase, choose one of three case themes: Nebula, Mint, or “Happy Day.” This tablet includes all the features offered by the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, but features a larger display.

Optional accessories available for this tablet include a detachable Bluetooth keyboard ($35) and wireless headphones ($25).

Jason R. Rich

Jason R. Rich (www.JasonRich.com) is an internationally recognized consumer technology expert with over 30 years of writing experience. He is also an excellent writer and photographer. One of his recently published books, Remote His Worker's Handbook: How to Work Effectively from Anywhere ($24.99, Entrepreneur Books), is available now on Amazon and wherever books are sold can.

