As pickleball becomes more popular, injuries are on the rise.





MONDAY, Feb. 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Pickleball has become a popular sport for older adults looking to stay in shape, but its popularity has led to a spike in serious injuries, a new study finds. It is shown.

Pickleball-related fractures have increased 90 times over the past 20 years, with most injuries occurring in adults ages 60 to 69, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons said this week in San Francisco. This was revealed in a new analysis presented at the company's annual general meeting.

Dr. Kurt Spindler, an orthopedic surgeon and researcher at the Cleveland Clinic in Florida, said, “Despite being known as a low-impact sport, pickleball poses serious risks, especially for players with weakened bones due to osteoporosis.'' ” said a conference news release. . “It's important to understand your injury risk profile and talk to your doctor about ways to lower your risk.”

Pickleball, similar to its cousin tennis, is played on a badminton-sized court using a perforated plastic ball and a wooden paddle. It is the fastest growing sport in the country, with the number of players expected to grow from 4.8 million in 2021 to 8.9 million in 2023, according to USA Pickleball.

Importantly, the new analysis only includes fractures, not the most common injuries such as ankle sprains and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries. Other common pickleball injuries include rotator cuff tears, worsening arthritis, and Achilles tendon tears/strains, according to NBC News.

What caused most of the fractures identified in this study? Researchers reported that 92% occurred during falls.

Pickleball is a great sport, but no sport is without danger, study lead author Yasmin Ghattas, a student at the University of Central Florida School of Medicine in Orlando, told NBC News.

Researchers think people shouldn't put down their paddles, but should be more prepared before playing.

Mr Ghattas said it was important to participate in any activity with sufficient information.

In this study, researchers looked at the Consumer Product Safety Commission's National Electronic Injury Surveillance System. The system includes a representative sample of injuries collected from 100 emergency departments in the United States.

Gattas and colleagues found 377 descriptions of pickleball-related fractures in the database between 2002 and 2022. If this were applied to the entire U.S. population, that would mean about 5,400 pickleball-related fractures occur each year, NBC News reported.

Women, especially those over 65, were more likely to suffer a fracture than men. Most occurred in the forearms and hands. Researchers think they may be related to osteoporosis or other bone-thinning conditions.

Even though women have more fractures overall, they are 2.3 times more likely to be hospitalized after a fracture than men, the study found. Ghattas and his colleagues suspect this because the men's fractures are more likely to involve bones in the lower body and are more likely to require hospitalization.

Dr. Eric Bowman, assistant professor of orthopedics at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told NBC News that while the increase in injuries may be primarily related to the growth of the sport, other factors may also be at play. told.

It's not enough to just pick up a paddle and go outside, he said. As with any sport, you need to learn mechanics and form that will improve performance and prevent injury. Some may not have learned enough or are not physically prepared in advance.

Dr. Spencer Stein, an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery in the department of sports medicine at New York University Langone Health in New York City, says research shows that while pickleball may be good for your heart, you need to be careful how you start. told NBC News. .

Stein says you should always be careful when starting a new sport. You should see your doctor and be tested for osteoporosis and bone thinning.

Stein says it's also important to warm up before playing and choose the right shoes for the sport.

Last but not least, you need to learn how to fall in a way that is less likely to lead to injury, he said. He pointed out that leaning more to the side will protect your head, but won't put your wrists at risk.

For more information about pickleball, visit USA Pickleball.

Source: American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Annual Meeting, February 12, 2024. NBC News

Source: American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Annual Meeting, February 12, 2024. NBC News

