Congress moves closer to passing right-to-repair bill – Oregon Capital Chronicle





Congress is again considering a bill that would give consumers more options for repairing their electronics and appliances.

The Senate Energy and Environment Committee will consider Senate Bill 1596 on Monday, which aims to expand consumer choice and reduce the cost of repairing electronic devices such as smartphones, computers, gaming consoles, and other devices. The second public hearing will be held on. Equipped with a computer chip.

The proposal would require manufacturers to provide documentation, parts, tools and any equipment needed to repair electronic devices at a fair cost and on reasonable terms. This includes parts, tools, and documentation that you have already provided to an authorized third party or that you have in-house. If passed, this bill would allow consumers to repair their gear themselves or go to an independent repair shop, saving them more money instead of having to go to the manufacturer or licensed facility. possible to pay. The bill would also prohibit companies from disabling equipment or voiding warranties for equipment repaired without authorized parts.

Sen. Janine Solman (D-Hillsboro), who has supported passage of the Right to Repair Act since 2021, said at a hearing last week that the proposal would save Oregon money, benefit small businesses and reduce e-waste. He said it would reduce pollution, curb pollution and bring about closures. digital divide.

Do you fundamentally believe that if you own a product, you should have the freedom to choose where and how to repair it? She asked the committee. That's exactly what this bill is about: consumer freedom of choice.

This point appeals to Sen. Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer), who testified in favor of the bill.

For me, it's about consumer rights, Thatcher said. All Oregonians should be able to repair their own property and decide how to do so.

Supporters say the bill would be especially good for marginalized communities, who are often left on the sidelines in the digital world. A 2021 report submitted to Congress by the Federal Trade Commission said consumer products are becoming increasingly difficult to repair and maintain, and communities of color are being disproportionately affected.

Today's repairs often require specialized tools, hard-to-find parts, and access to proprietary diagnostic software, the report says. Additionally, the burden of repair restrictions could fall even more heavily on communities of color and low-income communities. Many Black-owned small businesses are in the repair and maintenance industry, and the challenges faced by small businesses can disproportionately impact small businesses owned by people of color.

Other bills

Right-to-repair bills were introduced in Congress in 2022 and 2023 without success, but momentum is building in states. Massachusetts voters approved a vehicle right-to-repair measure in 2013, but a 2020 update to make information available about vehicle monitoring systems is pending in court. Colorado adopted the Wheelchair Right to Repair Act in 2022 and followed suit in 2023, giving farmers the right to repair. Minnesota, New York, and California have enacted electronic rights to remediation laws, with California taking effect in July.

Solman consulted with advocates, manufacturers and business groups before crafting the bill, drawing on California's bill. He said the bill is supported by Google and the Oregon Technology Association, which represents small businesses and international technology companies, and by the Oregon Business Association, which represents 1,600 companies, along with Intel, Amazon, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft. & Industry said it is neutral. The only major electronics company that opposes this is Apple.

Soleman said the proposal is supported by 89 small businesses representing every county in Oregon, as well as small repair and recycling nonprofits, the Oregon Citizen Utilities Commission, Metro, the Oregon League of Cities and others. It is said that there is.

Charlie Fisher, Oregon director of OSPIRG, a statewide public interest group, said OSPIRG strongly supports the bill.

Once you buy a product, you should be able to do what you want with it and not have to go back to the person you bought it from to make it work, Fisher said.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Roseblum also testified in support of the bill. Her office would be responsible for investigating violations and would have the authority to pursue civil penalties in court.

It wasn't that long ago that we no longer had to actively claim the right to repair what we bought. She said she had just had it repaired. But the fact is that today's digital and other devices have become increasingly sophisticated and complex, and device manufacturers often control access to these electronic components, leaving independent repair shops with little to no competition. , it has become difficult for consumers to repair it themselves.

Opposition from Apple

The bill does not apply to motor vehicles manufactured before July 1, 2021, electric toothbrushes, cell phones, or household electronic devices manufactured before July 15, 2015. Additionally, manufacturers are not required to produce new parts or rework discontinued parts. There is no need to create parts to disable or reset security locks or other security features.

John Perry, Apple's senior security manager, said at the hearing that the company supports most of the bill. But he said he opposes provisions that would prohibit component pairing that would give Apple control over certain components.

Senate Bill 1596 is a step toward making it easier and more cost-effective for Oregonians, including myself, to repair our devices, Perry said. However, the bill's current language regarding component pairing undermines the security, safety, and privacy of Oregonians by forcing device manufacturers to allow the use of parts of unknown origin and consumer-grade devices. We think it will be.

Part pairing is a relatively new practice that requires many parts to be purchased from Apple by consumers or independent repair professionals and verified by Apple. Unapproved parts can trigger a warning even if the device is working properly.

Experts say most major repairs on Apple devices require jumping through these hoops. Lawmakers balked at the idea, with some questioning Perry's insistence that the practice was aimed at protecting personal data and consumer safety.

Solman said he worked with the industry on this bill, but Apple is unable to compromise and will not back down on this point.

Solman reiterated that the bill needs to have some combination of parts because removing it is not an option.

Get the morning headlines delivered to your inbox

subscribe

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com/2024/02/12/legislature-edges-toward-passage-of-right-to-repair-bill/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos