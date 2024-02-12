Columbia Sportswear products could soon land on the moon





A spaceship wearing a Columbia Sportswear jacket isn't going to land on the moon, but it's getting close.

If all goes according to plan, Intuitive Machines will be equipped with key pieces this week wrapped in Columbia Sportswear's Omniheat Infinity Technology, the same material used in Columbia's ski jackets. A rocket carrying a lunar lander will be launched.

The rocket launch is the latest honor for Omniheat, a lightweight material that has generated billions of dollars in sales for Columbia since its launch in 2010.

Omniheat reflects sunlight. It also reduces heat loss when the sun is not shining. When used in ski jackets, this material retains body heat.

The Infinity version launched in 2021 is the highest performance version of this material.

I'm having a hard time putting into words how excited I am, Haskell Beckham, vice president of innovation at Columbia Sportswear, told The Oregonian/OregonLive. As a brand, I think it's incredible.

According to its most recent annual report, Columbia employs 3,140 people at its Washington County headquarters, making it the second-largest company in Oregon's robust sports and outdoor industry in terms of local employees. There is.

Intuitive Machines is a private space exploration company. This week's launch is the first of three missions planned as part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services Program. They are laying the groundwork for the Artemis program, with which NASA plans to return astronauts to the moon.

The partnership with Colombia began in 2021. Beckham said the two companies have been speaking the same language since the beginning when it comes to insulation technology.

The Omni-Heat Infinity material encases portions of the lunar module and helps prevent temperatures in space from rising above 250 degrees Fahrenheit from below zero.

Because of this insulation in the panels, extreme temperatures are not tolerated, Beckham said.

Columbia Sportswear's Arch Lock Double Wall Elite Jacket uses the company's Omniheat Infinity technology.Provided by: Columbia Sportswear

Beckman said the testing and research conducted through the partnership has led to new products for Columbia, including the Archlock Double Wall Elite Jacket, which will be released in 2023.

The rocket launch in Florida could take place as early as Wednesday. The launch period will be open for several days.

The mission will be streamed on NASA TV and the Intuitive Machines website. It should take five to seven days to reach the moon, meaning the moon landing could take place on February 21st or 22nd.

Landing safely on the moon is not a sure thing. A moon rocket launched last month failed due to a propellant leak.

Columbia is planning a landing party for its employees. They also plan to take over the Sphere in Las Vegas on February 19th.

Beckham will be watching the launch in person.

Beckham said he never actually saw the launch. I get chills thinking about it.

Matthew Kish covers businesses such as sportswear and the banking industry. Contact us at 503-221-4386, [email protected] or @matthewkish.

