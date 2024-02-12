Nvidia launches successor to RTX A2000 GPU for workstation and edge computers for $625





With a suggested retail price of $625, the Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada is positioned as a budget-friendly workstation GPU for architects, urban planners, product designers, engineers, and content creators using compact form factor computers in demanding applications. It is being

The new Nvidia RTX 2000 Ada Generation GPUs announced Monday feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory, an upgrade from the A2000's 12 GB, with 30 percent steady spread for 3D modeling, video editing, and virtual reality design software. Performance increases by up to 60 percent. According to the AI ​​chip giant, it is a text-to-image generative AI model.

Nvidia says the RTX 2000 Ada is currently available through global distributors including Arrow Electronics, Ingram Micro, PNY, and TD Synnex, and will be available starting in April on systems from Dell Technologies, HP Inc., and Lenovo. It is scheduled to be done.

That's half the recommended price of the next workstation GPU on the performance spectrum, the 20GB RTX 4000, and nearly 10 times cheaper than Nvidia's most powerful workstation GPU, the 48GB RTX 6000.

Nvidia said the RTX 2000 Adas dual-slot's low-profile form factor is also suitable for edge computing such as real-time data processing in medical devices, predictive maintenance in manufacturing systems, and AI-driven analytics in retail stores.

As the name suggests, the RTX 2000 Ada uses the same Ada Lovelace architecture as other workstation and gaming GPUs released in 2022 and beyond, such as the RTX 6000 and GeForce RTX 4090.

Compared to 2021's RTX A2000, the RTX 2000 Ada features 3rd Gen RT Cores that deliver up to 70% faster ray tracing performance, 4th Gen Tensor Cores that deliver up to 80% faster AI throughput, and up to 80% faster AI throughput. It has 80% faster CUDA cores. According to Nvidia, 32-bit floating point (FP32) throughput is increased by 50% and power efficiency is increased by up to 2x.

The RTX A2000 also utilizes Nvidias DLSS 3 AI-powered image upscaling software and comes with an AV1 video encoder that is said to be 40% more efficient than H.264.

According to Nvidia, the latest RTX Enterprise drivers support the RTX 2000 Ada, among other GPUs, including AI-based VideoHDR that expands color range and brightness levels when viewing content in Chrome or Edge browsers. Contains new features.

This driver also added TensorRT-LLM. This is an open source library that optimizes inference performance for large language models on Nvidia GPUs. API to offload workload from CPU to GPU. Improved video quality and coding efficiency for video codecs.

