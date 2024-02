Google's Pixel Fold is back to its lowest price ever thanks to a $400 discount

When it first launched, we thought the Google Pixel Fold was a little too expensive compared to other foldable devices at the time, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its sequels, which had the same starting price ($1,800, wow) ) I felt that. However, if you've been waiting for a price drop to experience Google's childish form factor, today is the day to open your wallet. You can currently buy the unlocked Pixel Fold with 256 GB of storage for $1,399 ($400 off) on Amazon, Best Buy, and Google Store. This matches the lowest price seen so far.

We love the potential of Folds, and were excited to see Google's commitment to building Folds-friendly features into Android core. Ultimately, we were hoping that we could convince third-party developers to adapt their apps accordingly. Even if things are improving, fold-friendly apps are still very inconsistent overall.

We weren't body-shaming here, but the Pixel Fold also has a husky side. That would be easy to forgive if it had a long battery life and a build quality that doesn't cause any concerns about longevity. These tradeoffs are hard to accept at list price, but considering the phone's impressive camera system, landscape form factor, and nice outer display, it's easy to recommend today's deal.

Mecha is back, baby. Between solid sequels to flagships like MechWarrior and modern expansions like Titanfall 2 and Into the Breach, gaming has experienced a bit of a heavy resurgence over the past decade. However, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is clearly the game to beat right now, and you don't have to pay a lot of money to find out for yourself why. Amazon is selling both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for $39.99 ($20 off).

It's not easy to tell if Armored Core VI is made by the same studio responsible for Elden Ring, but FromSoftware is making its first foray into the chaos of the mecha world. But titles like Souls build on the foundation laid by the original with explosive mission-based story modes, with each skirmish requiring a different approach and mechs depending on the battlefield. It is required to adapt the kit.

Are you anticipating a series of dogfights? You might want to ditch the rockets to reduce weight and maximize flight time. Do you want to challenge the big boss Chopper? Try doubling her thrusters so you can avoid the endless barrage of heavy artillery. The possibilities are numerous, the gameplay loop is fast, frenetic and fun, and it's probably the most visually satisfying and intense game in the entire series.

