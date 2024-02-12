High-tech history: 160 years after making history, the HL Hunley submarine predicts the future of technology





It was one of the most technologically advanced weapons of the Civil War. The HL Hunley was a 40-foot-long submarine built of iron and powered by a hand-cranked propeller.

The Confederate ship secured its place in history on February 17, 1864, when it fired 135 pounds of black powder along the hull of the USS Housatonic, becoming the first submarine to sink an enemy ship in combat. That cold night, the Hunley and eight of her crew were lost off Sullivan's Island, as were her five men on the Housatonic.

In 2024, the 160th anniversary of those events, the submarine that revolutionized naval warfare will return to the forefront of technological innovation, but in a way that no 19th-century creator could have predicted. did.

H.L. Hunley has been the center of a multi-agency conservation and education effort since she was raised from the ocean floor in August 2000 and relocated to the Warren Rush Conservation Center in North Charleston.

Clemson University conservation scientists, archaeologists, conservators, and historic preservationists play a central role in leading the scientific research that tells the story of the Hunley and her crew, while also preserving the ship and its artifacts. Preserved for posterity.

The partnership with the university will give researchers unique access to cutting-edge technology such as scanning electron microscopy, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy, X-ray imaging and 3D laser scanners, said Stophanie Klett, director of the center. said.

Researchers at the Center have used their expertise and sophisticated equipment to pioneer new preservation methods, including subcritical techniques to desalinate metals, particularly iron.

“The best part is that we're in Charleston, where history and preservation developed early, so we have a good network of collaborators,” Klett said. “Our technologically advanced facilities and multi-distributor partnerships make us unique.”

When a submarine is found sunk

For 131 years after the Housatonic sank, the whereabouts of the Hunley remained a mystery. Its location was proven in 1995, when a team led by author and explorer Clive Cussler discovered the submarine four miles offshore from Sullivan Island, lurking beneath 30 feet of silt.

After 24 years in captivity, the Hunley was centrally secured, but it sank into the water again. But this time it's in a tank of sodium hydroxide, a solution that extracts salts and chlorides from iron.

While this solution is doing its part, researchers are branching out beyond Hunley to apply their expertise to other artifacts. These include a 4,000-year-old Native American dugout canoe and the International African American Museum's collection.

These efforts and future collaborations will give Clemson researchers plenty to do long after their work with Hanley is complete. But the researchers said their work on the submarine is not finished yet.

Senior archaeologist Michael Scafuri likened the Clemson team's work to investigating a crime scene.

“We will process the scene and scene, collect evidence and try to see what it tells us,” he said. “What we're trying to do is get as close as possible to an understanding of this event in the past. We're trying to understand what these people did, why they did it, their motivations, and what came out of it.” I’m trying to understand.”

Senior conservator Johanna Rivera has been working to protect Hanley's artifacts. These include silver suspenders, a gold pocket watch, and binoculars believed to belong to the captain, George E. Dixon.

“We're trying to return the object to its pre-sinking state, which means bringing it back to life,” Rivera said. “The challenge of working with materials and rewinding time a little bit is the best part of my job.”

A 2015 photo of Hanley shows restoration work in progress. In 1995, the submarine was discovered four miles off Sullivan's Island, buried under 30 feet of mud. Hunley now rests in a safe haven at the Warren Rush Conservation Center in North Charleston, 24 years since she was raised and 160 years since she sank. The submarine is housed in a tank of sodium hydroxide solution, which extracts salts and chlorides from the iron.History and stories of the restored people

Maritime archaeologist Nicholas DeLong has focused on personal artifacts, particularly the crew's shoes, clothing, textiles, and buttons.

“What they were wearing tells us a lot about the crew themselves and how it played into a larger, more comprehensive period of the Civil War in Charleston,” DeLong said. said. “By what they were wearing, you can tell us a little bit about how they perceived their actions, what kind of unit they were, how cohesive they were.”

To understand the unity in the effort to restore Hunley, you need look no further than the partnership between Clemson and Friends of the Hunley.

The university and nonprofit share the Warren Rush Conservation Center. The Friends of the Hunley run an exhibition telling the history of the submarine and display some of the restored artifacts. The nonprofit organization offers weekend tours where the public can get a glimpse of the submarine inside the aquarium.

“Working with partners like Clemson University is critical to highlighting this important part of our nation's rich naval heritage,” said Kellen Butler, president and executive director of Friends of the Hunley. Ta. “We look forward to continuing to work with Clemson to preserve Hunley and its legacy for future generations.”

