Google shares insights on top Super Bowl trends





In the wake of Taylor Swift's win at Super Bowl LVIII (I'm Australian, I don't get it), Google announced the most viewed Super Bowl ad campaigns (based on YouTube stats), key food trends, Usher, and more. We have shared insights on top related trends. songs etc.

Let's start with the top advertisement. Her Booking.com ad featuring Tina Fey won the day, according to YouTube views.

As with most Super Bowl campaigns, the best approach seems to be to fill the campaign with as many big-name celebrities as possible and see what happens after that. It's not particularly creative, but the addition of Glenn Close clearly helped get people talking.

Ads for T-Mobile, State Farm, and Mountain Dew also did well, but social media Snapchat declined. Based on YouTube numbers, the More Snapchat promo was his fourth most viewed.

Promotions for several movies also did well, including new trailers for “Planet of the Apes” and “Twisters,” both of which were the most viewed.

Also Scientology ads. Make it what you want.

According to Google, Super Bowl ads posted on YouTube received more than 1 million hours of views on game day, highlighting the interest in Super Bowl promotions.

When it comes to food trends, Google also shares a trend map for chicken wings.

And dip:

We also got some insight into Usher's most searched songs since they were announced as the halftime show's headline act.

It is interesting to note the change in Usher preferences in coastal areas.

When it comes to celebrities, the most searched stars are of course Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, with appearances by Blake Lively and Ice Spice also increasing search interest.

Most of these are probably things you predicted during the game, but it's interesting to note the ones that resonated the most and the Super Bowl commercials that garnered the most attention.

