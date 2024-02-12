Google Pixel wins for the second consecutive year in the 2024 Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review





Homes.com and Squarespace struggle during important game

EVANSTON, Ill. , Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Google Pixel earns “Javier in Frame” spot in 20th Annual Kellogg School of Management Super Bowl Ad and ranks #2 in Strategic Advertising Rankings He was the winner for consecutive years. review. Other brands that received the highest scores included Mountain Dew's “Having A Blast” and Dove's “Hard Knocks.” Not all advertisers had a winning night, including Home.com, Temu, and Squarespace, which received poor ratings at this year's Super Bowl.

“Google Pixel clearly understood the formula for advertising success in the Super Bowl,” said Sandy & Morton Goldman Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies in Marketing and co-director of the school's Advertising Review. said Derek Rucker. “Once again, the company was able to demonstrate new technology that improves the user experience while connecting with viewers in unexpected and emotional ways.”

Overall, the panel saw many brands focus on relatable creative, surprisingly light-hearted tones, and comedic relief. But some brands, like Homes.com, missed out on big opportunities and multi-million dollar investments. Homes.com said that although he earned three spots in the match, he failed to provide any convincing upside, resulting in a lower rating from the Kellogg Committee.

Among my favorite ads was Dove, which returned to the Super Bowl this year after an 18-year hiatus last year. The brand continued to impress the panel by demonstrating a strong connection to the brand's purpose and influence, bringing with it the Dove Self-Esteem Project and body confidence awareness. Another of his favorites is his CeraVe, which features actor Michael his Cera, a unique play on the similarities between his last name and the name of his skincare line, and celebrity appearances that highlight the product's benefits. We have shown how you can make an impact without compromising your business.

“It's been a great year for advertising, with very few brands missing the mark. Spot stood out with strong alignment and solid branding, capitalizing on 'celebrity surprises.' ” said Tim Calkins, clinical professor of marketing and co-director of the Advertising Review.

The Kellogg School's Super Bowl Advertising Review uses an academic framework known as ADPLAN to evaluate the strategic effectiveness of Super Bowl spots. This acronym helps viewers evaluate ads based on Attention, Distinction, Positioning, Connection, Amplification, and Net Worth. This year marks his 20th anniversary of this experiential event, which has become a long-cherished tradition in the Kellogg marketing community.

