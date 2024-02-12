Google extends surprise new offer to more Pixel 8 Pro buyers





After launching another surprise sale on the Pixel 8 for US buyers last week, Google has extended the promotion to UK shoppers as well.

Google UK Store has reduced the prices of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro by $150 ($189.44) and $100 ($126.29) respectively. This is a 9-day short-term offer from February 9th to February 18th.

This isn't the first time Google has offered discounts or limited-time promotions on both phones in the UK. Last month, the company handed out 125 ($157.87) store credit coupons to everyone who purchased a Pixel 8 directly from Google. In the US, the company's current lineup of smartphones, including the Pixel Fold, are all discounted.

Other devices are also on sale, with the Pixel Watch 2, Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel 7a all temporarily cheaper. Google in the US is emailing referral codes to some Pixel owners. When someone purchases a Pixel 8, 8 Pro, or 7a and uses that code, both parties will receive a $50 store credit.

Even though Google is one of the major Android smartphone manufacturers that aggressively discounts its products, such back-to-back sales are not normal. Since October, the company has sent large vouchers to YouTube Premium subscribers to use on Pixel 8 purchases, increased trade-in prices, and given random Google Photos users a $100 store credit coupon.

I wouldn't be surprised if Google maintains these numbers throughout the year as it looks to take market share from Samsung and Apple, which dominate smartphone sales. These highly aggressive pricing strategies can also be partially explained by other changes occurring in consumer behavior and how companies have responded to them.

Buyers tend to keep their phones for longer periods of time, and in response, Google and Samsung are now offering seven years' worth of Android updates and security patches on their latest flagship phones. To pay for additional software support, companies like Google, Samsung, and Apple want these long-term users to buy subscriptions to the many services they offer.

Google recently revamped YouTube Premium while raising prices for older users who were on cheaper plans. The company is also running promotions for its Play Pass subscription service. When you purchase Pixel hardware, you get free trials of FitBit Premium, Google One, and YouTube Premium.

At the same time, with the advent of generative AI taking over more tasks on smartphones, there is a clear possibility that owners will pay a subscription for specific AI features on their mobile devices. Samsung suggests doing just this. For example, on his Pixel 8 landing page on the Google Store, Google AI is mentioned first, so it's clear what will be the main selling point of these devices and their potential revenue stream in the near future. .

