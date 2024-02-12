Purchase this Microsoft Technical Certification Training Bundle for just $70





Get this Microsoft Tech Certification Training bundle for $70.

stack social

Microsoft has a vast collection of software and programs, and those trained in its technology can be uniquely qualified in a long-established job market.

If you're interested in learning and getting certified in Microsoft technology, this affordable educational experience is worth checking out. The complete 2024 Microsoft Tech Certification Training Super Bundle is on sale for just $70.

This comprehensive bundle includes 11 courses and approximately 250 hours of content on Microsoft technologies. One of his top courses in the bundle, Managing the Modern Desktop (MD-101), includes 64 lectures on a wide range of fundamental concepts.

Here, students can understand operating system deployment and upgrade strategies. This course also covers various deployment methods, including configuring Intune, configuring Windows Update policies, and migrating desktops to Windows 10.

Another popular course in this bundle, Microsoft Mobility and Security (MS-101), includes 86 lectures on a variety of topics, including data governance practices within the Microsoft 365 intelligence framework. It also describes best practices for managing devices and conducting searches and investigations.

It also includes many other helpful courses, including:

Microsoft 365 identity and services (MS-100)

Designing Microsoft Azure Infrastructure Solutions (AZ-305)

MD-100: Windows client

AZ-500: Microsoft Azure Security Technologies

Microsoft Azure Administrator (AZ-104)

All courses in this comprehensive Microsoft training bundle are taught by instructors from IDUNOVA, an organization with over 20 years of experience delivering IT courses and education. Students are guaranteed to gain all the latest knowledge about Microsoft technologies.

Get the 2024 Microsoft Technical Certification Training Complete Super Bundle for just $70.

