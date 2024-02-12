Watch out Google – Microsoft is working on its own Circle to Search





June Wang/ZDNET

Last month, Google announced Circle to Search on select Android smartphones. This will allow users to perform a Google search by simply long-pressing the home button and circling or tapping the subject on the screen. Don't you think it's very beautiful? Microsoft thinks so too, and is working on its own version of the feature.

As spotted by WindowsReport, Microsoft has added a new mouse gesture feature to the Canary version of its Edge browser called the “Circle to Copilot” feature. This preview channel is updated daily and allows users to be the first to preview Edge updates.

As the title suggests, the feature would likely work similarly to Google's version, where users could use their mouse to circle any item on the browser and Microsoft's AI assistant, Copilot, would highlight it. You will be researching the subject and providing relevant information.

The biggest difference is that Microsoft's version is for browsers, while Google's is for mobile devices. However, the names and functions are very similar.

The feature is not yet working on Canary either, and the company has not announced the feature yet. However, the discovery of this setting suggests that Microsoft is currently working on this feature, and it could be rolled out soon. To be the first to preview features as they become available, download Edge Canary and keep checking back for the latest versions.

Microsoft's version isn't available yet, but Google's version is available on mobile if you own a Samsung Galaxy S24 series of phones, including the S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra, or the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro .

