What is Google One? Is it worth it?





Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Google One is a subscription service that gives your Google Account access to additional storage and features not available to free users of Gmail, Drive, and Photos.

Related article: Top cloud storage services you can buy to protect your files

These features include increased cloud storage across Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. His VPN for multiple devices. Dark web monitoring. Access to Google Photo editing features such as Magic Eraser. Select plans also give you 10% back in the Google Store, access to premium features in Google Workspace, and access to AI services.

Google One is available for web and mobile on both Android and iOS.

Google One has a variety of monthly plans ranging from $2 to $20. Basic, Standard, and Premium subscribers can choose to pay monthly or annually, with the latter offering a 16% discount.

The Google One AI Premium plan is only available on monthly billing and costs $20 per month, but you can sign up now to take advantage of Google's limited-time offer of a two-month free trial.

Google is also currently offering discounted prices for the first three months on its Basic, Standard, and Premium plans for $0.49, $0.75, and $2.49 per month, respectively.

Google One comes in different plans, including a basic plan with 100 GB of cloud storage, and premium and premium AI plans with 2 TB of storage each. The four Google One plans offer different features, and the AI ​​Premium plan gives you access to all features and AI tools. The differences between them are as follows:

No Advanced PlansBasic Standard Premium AI Premium Price Free$1.99$2.99$9.99$19.99Cloud Storage15 GB100 GB200 GB2 TB2 TBSShare with up to 5 people – Google Photo Editing Features – VPN for Multiple Devices – Dark Web Monitoring – Google Expert – 10 in Google Store % Back – Google Workspace Premium 3% Features—Gemini Advanced—Gemini for Gmail, Docs, Slides, and Meet*—-

*These features will be available soon.

Google is rebranding its AI chatbot from Bard to Gemini, while also announcing a new Gemini Advanced paid subscription for users who want access to the company's most powerful AI models.

Google has combined its new AI Premium plan with introductory benefits and a two-month free trial. The company recently announced that its Google One service now has 100 million subscribers.

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

With a Google One AI Premium subscription, you get access to Gemini Advanced, Google's paid AI chatbot service, all the benefits included in the premium plan, 2TB of cloud storage through Drive, Gmail, Docs, and more. Become. This last feature is: Coming soon to AI Premium.

Gemini, formerly known as Google Bard, is Google's AI chatbot, named after the large-scale language model (LLM) that now powers its capabilities. Think of the Gemini Advanced subscription included in the Google One AI Premium plan as a ChatGPT Plus subscription.

Related article: How to subscribe to ChatGPT Plus (and why you should)

Gemini Advanced gives subscribers access to Google's most capable AI model, Gemini Ultra 1.0, which provides less hallucinations and more accurate answers than Gemini (formerly known as Bard). Google claims that this multimodal model is highly capable of reasoning and following instructions, and can understand, explain, and generate code in many programming languages.

The best Google One plan is a very subjective choice. That being said, I choose the Google One AI Premium plan, especially since his 2 months free introductory offer is attractive.

We recommend the Google One Premium plan for users who want more storage to back up their phone's camera roll. The Google One Basic plan is perfect for people who want to take advantage of Google's photo editing features, VPN, and dark web monitoring without needing more than 100 GB of storage.

The Standard plan is a great way to double your Basic plan subscribers' cloud storage to 200 GB, and the price only increases to $2.99 ​​per month.

All Google One subscription tiers include additional cloud storage, VPN access on multiple devices, dark web monitoring in case your personal information is compromised, and other Google Photos editing features.

Related article: How to turn any photo into a professional headshot using Canva AI

These photo editing features include Google Pixel's famous Magic Eraser, HDR, Portrait Blur, Color Pop, Portrait Light, and Style, which lets you easily remove people or objects in your photos. Sky suggestions allow you to adjust the sky color and contrast to make it more vibrant.

Google's AI capabilities surpass Gemini (formerly Bard) and Google Lens. Google One AI Premium users will now be able to use “Help Me Write” in her Gmail and Docs, which uses generative AI to create text for letters, resumes, invitations, and more.

AI Premium subscribers also have access to Generated AI within Slides, which allows users to use text prompts to create images related to their presentations. Finally, AI is now available in Meet, allowing users to improve video quality by intelligently reducing noise and automatically correcting lighting.

These features are described by Google as “coming soon” to AI Premium subscribers, but many are available to those enrolled in Google Labs.

Google One and Microsoft OneDrive are different cloud storage services with their own subscriptions and features. A Google One subscription is not only a separate storage service from different companies, but depending on the plan you choose, it gives you access to Google AI features, VPN services, dark web monitoring, and more.

Related article: Microsoft revamps OneDrive with new design, easier file views, and AI smart features

OneDrive is Microsoft's cloud storage service and is included with your Microsoft 365 subscription.

Available only on Google One Premium and AI Premium, Google allows you to make longer video calls in Meet, access call recording and noise cancellation, live stream Meet video calls on YouTube, and watch without others joining. We offer additional Workspace benefits to our users.

Premium users can also create multiple booking pages for different types of events on their calendar, have automatic email reminders, and connect multiple calendars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/what-is-google-one-and-is-it-worth-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos