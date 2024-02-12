Business Advisory Council urges government to strengthen startups' access to talent and capital





According to a federal advisory committee, the United States must strive to maintain its technological advantage over global adversaries by emboldening the entrepreneurial community with funding, talent, and reasonable access to necessary resources. .

The National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship (NACIE) praised the leadership of the U.S. tech sector in a report released on February 8, but officials cannot afford to be complacent. He warned that we must act now to remove obstacles faced by both start-ups and mature companies. Continue to foster radical innovation.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has tasked a committee whose members include chief executives, academics, venture capitalists, and other private sector representatives to develop recommendations to further foster advanced technology development in the country.

The NACIE report identified three key areas to improve and support entrepreneurship in the United States. Help startups and early-stage companies obtain capital. Improve your company's access to top talent.

To address these barriers to further startup activity, the report outlines 10 policy recommendations for federal officials and lawmakers to implement, and the committee believes these policies should work together to improve the development and development of advanced technologies. It said it will help ensure the Americas' continued global entrepreneurial leadership in commercialization.

The recommendations leading the report call for the creation of a National Innovation Council to champion innovation and entrepreneurship across the country and coordinate related federal government activities.

The new organization will be chaired by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and will meet at least twice a year, NACIE said. It is responsible for coordinating and implementing the recommendations contained in the biannual National Entrepreneurship Strategy and overseeing other identified national innovation and entrepreneurship priorities.

NACIE is charged with developing a national entrepreneurship strategy that strengthens the Americas' ability to compete and win as the world's leading startup nation and as the world's leading innovator in critical emerging technologies.

The report also recommended in part that the agency work to increase federal investment in research and development. Build a virtual national innovation accelerator network and strengthen inclusive entrepreneurship across all aspects of society. Provide incentives for capital investment and commercialization of intellectual property. Provides support for new entrepreneurs and efforts to diversify the technology sector.

Raimondo said in a statement that the report and recommendations will help the United States remain a world leader by expanding research and development, increasing access to capital, and fostering inclusive business growth across the country. It said it would provide a roadmap to ensure that.

The report also recommended that lawmakers allocate an additional $9.5 billion to the U.S. Economic Development Administration's Regional Technology and Innovation Hubs program to enhance financing opportunities for existing high-tech companies and startups. The Biden administration has designated 31 initial technology hubs across the United States in October 2023 as part of a program to foster regional job growth and innovation.

The Economic Development Administration said in a Feb. 8 press release that the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 secured $10 billion in funding for the five-year technology hub program, but Congress allowed it to launch in 2023. He pointed out that only the first 5%, or $500 million, has been allocated. of the program.

Alejandra Castillo, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development and NACIE Co-Chair, said fully funding the Technology Hub program will help implement and complement many of NACIE's recommendations.

