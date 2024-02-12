Super Bowl 2024 – Google Pixel wins, Deadpool and Wolverine heavily involved





David and Victoria Beckham on Uber Eats.

According to the Kellogg School Super Bowl Advertising Review, Google Pixel earned the Javier in Frame spot, making it the winner of the strategic advertising rankings for the second year in a row.

Google Pixel clearly understood the formula for successful Super Bowl advertising, said Derek Rucker, professor of marketing entrepreneurship studies and co-director of the AdReview School at Northwestern University.

Once again, the company was able to demonstrate new technology that improves the user experience while connecting with viewers in unexpected and emotional ways.

Other brands that received top scores in the Kellogg School's Super Bowl advertising review include Mountain Dew's Having a Blast and Dove's Hard Knocks.

The battle between beverages continues, with Michelob Ultra returning with soccer player Lionel Messi and actor Jason Sudeikis in a nod to the TV show Ted Lasso, and Coors Light launching Chill Train, while Budweiser is losing out on consumer demand. It relied on Clydesdales to evoke nostalgia.

The Kellogg School's Super Bowl Advertising Review uses an academic framework known as ADPLAN to assess the strategic effectiveness of commercials.

The Uber Eats commercial starring David and Victoria Beckham, a homegrown agency special, was also popular.

The New York Times ranked Christopher Walken's BMW, Mountain Dew, and Martin Scorsese's Squarespace as memorable films.

TV performance company EDO has the highest online engagement score:

Deadpool & Wolverine (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures) generated +2,243% engagement compared to the median performing Super Bowl LVIII in-game ad. Wicked: Part 1 (Universal Pictures), +2,008% Volkswagen, American Love Story, +1,594% Poppi, Soda's Future Is Now +1,561% Tim, Billionaire +1,342%

According to Daniel Nutman, senior creative at Common Ventures, the second biggest battle of this year's Super Bowl was DoorDash vs. Uber Eats.

DoorDash won.So I said, he said

Uber has a budding promise to buy almost everything. The same goes for DoorDash. But DoorDash realizes this more clearly with the idea of ​​DoorDash All The Ads. Please enter the comp. Get everything from your ads. It's simple and wonderful.

I'm a fan of Uber Eats spots. The script is clever, but the premise is complex.

Like any big game, complex versus simple, there can only be one winner.

Matt Dawe, Enigma's creative director, appreciates films that tug at the heartstrings, but says there wasn't much room for tears in this year's lineup.

With a big emotional spot left in the bottom drawer, he says, many brands are adopting a classic recipe for celebrity-filled humor.

And there's a lot here that people will like. The long preparation and final presentation of Michael Ceras and his CeraVE collaboration is my choice.

But what really tickled me was the campaign that trashed the rulebook and hacked the format.

And this year, two that really stood out were the Liquid Deaths package auction and Doordash-All-The-Ads.

Unlike many of this year's offerings, which perhaps veered too close to formula, these two spots were exciting and entertaining well beyond the scope of a typical commercial slot. For me, these are two more examples to add to the collection of what happens if you don't play it safe.

Is there anything you want to say about this? Please share your opinion in the comment section below. If you have a news story or information, please contact us at [email protected].

