The Space Force is seen as a more agile branch that embraces new technology.





WASHINGTON – The Pentagon's Defense Innovation Directorate urged space industry executives not to underestimate the U.S. Space Force's efforts to introduce commercial products and services, although some challenges remain.

“The Space Force may be a newcomer, but it is leading the way when it comes to introducing commercial innovation,” said Steven Bucky Buttow, director of the space portfolio at the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).

The DIU is a Department of Defense agency that works with the private sector. Its status was elevated last year to help the Department of Defense quickly gain access to commercial companies with promising technology. The agency's research and technology division, which previously reported to the undersecretary of defense, now reports directly to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Speaking at the SmallSat Symposium in Mountain View, Calif., on Feb. 7, Butow said the Space Force is opening the door and giving companies a chance to show what they can do. But he cautioned that the path to successful commercial integration within the Space Force will not be smooth.

He said traditional procurement processes and complex Department of Defense regulations continue to create hurdles for non-traditional procurements. Additionally, military budgets often prioritize established “record-breaking programs,” making it difficult to allocate funds to new initiatives.

Buto argued that the industry needs to be realistic about the challenge, but that the Space Force is serious about change.

Satellite image procurement

One initiative that appears to be gaining traction involves sourcing satellite imagery from commercial companies, Butou said.

We have fought hard to ensure that the Space Force becomes the executive branch of access to commercial remote sensing information used by all services, he said.

Military units typically do not purchase satellite imagery directly from commercial suppliers, as imagery procurement is handled by the National Reconnaissance Office and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

But field commanders want more direct access to images from the dozens of commercial satellites monitoring the Earth, Butou said.

Obtaining images through intelligence community channels takes too long, so the Space Force is trying to come up with faster options, he said. Butow points out that with remote sensing, when you take a picture of something, its value diminishes disproportionately over time. If your customers need images now, but will eventually get them in hours or days, you don't have to pay a high price to get them.

Butou said early signs and warnings are key to national security. The sooner you know something, the more time you have to make a decision, especially if you want to have diplomatic options or other ways to mitigate a disaster.

Butou said that while the Department of Defense has a collaborative relationship with the intelligence community, that doesn't mean everything we do with commercial space sensing groups should go through the IC.

He said the data involved in the intelligence architecture has a lot of policy involved in getting it back, and this becomes very problematic when working with partners around the world.

In an ideal world, Butow said, the Space Force would issue credit cards and purchase commercial imagery from commercial satellite companies and use it in tactical environments.

Space Force Commercial Strategy

Industry executives who spoke to Space News, who requested anonymity, said details of the Space Force program will be included in a commercial strategic blueprint currently being drafted by the office of Gen. Chance Saltzman, the Space Force's chief of space operations. He said he was looking forward to it. .

This could be a real breakthrough in remote sensing, one executive said, allowing commercial companies to work directly with warfighters to provide timely data from space.

Efforts to procure satellite imagery are underway by the Space Force Commercial Space Office (COMSO).

The Space Force is working with the National Reconnaissance Office and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to ensure a framework that meets the needs of warfighter command without conflicting with authorities. The military operates under Title 10 legal authority, which governs tactical operations and activities, while intelligence agencies utilize Title 50 authority, which governs strategic intelligence activities.

Another executive said it's about fusing data from all available commercial means to give warfighters an edge.

