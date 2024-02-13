Google Messages may soon allow you to respond with a double tap





Summary Google continues to prioritize developing new features for Messages, including Message Reactions. Users may soon be able to double-tap to react in Messages apps, similar to how social media apps work. Google also plans to integrate its AI assistant, originally called Bard, into Messages under a new name, Gemini.

While it's true that Google has a seemingly endless list of products and services, the company rarely sets aside one of its core products. Google is proving this as it continues to develop new features for Messages, the default texting app on many Android devices and the app at the forefront of the recent RCS push. Features such as message reactions are core to the enhanced RCS experience. In the future, it may be even easier to use them in ongoing conversations.

As 9to5Google discovered in an APK teardown, Google appears to be testing an option in the Messages app that allows users to double-tap to react. It is based on code seen in the beta version of the app, but has not been confirmed by the company and has not been officially deployed in the stable or beta channels.

For now, you can tap and hold on a message to react and see options to copy, star, share, forward, or delete the message. The code discovered in the teardown didn't show how the double-tap to react feature would work, but it's similar to implementations in Instagram and other social media apps where double-tapping sends a thumbs up. I think it might be. Or you can access your last reaction and the full list of emojis using the long press context menu.

Meanwhile, another line of code discovered in the APK teardown indicates that the long-rumored Google Bard integration for Messages will receive the same treatment as the Bard chatbot last week. The string that previously called the AI ​​assistant “Bard” now calls it “Gemini” instead.

Related How to use the Photomoji feature in Google Messages We thought we were done with emojis and stickers until Google introduced Photomoji, a personalized expression in the Messages app

Google Messages has supported some form of reactions for a few years now, but it seems like Google has prioritized this feature in recent months. For example, the number of choices has expanded from a small selection of presets to just about every emoji you can think of about a year ago. A few months ago, Google also integrated a new feature called Photomoji. This will allow Messages users to create custom stickers and reactions using images on their device.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-messages-text-reactions-emoji-double-tap/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos