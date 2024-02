Fired LinkedIn employee gets a job at Google after funny viral video.take a look here

Mariana Kobayashi, who previously left her role at LinkedIn, used a bold and unconventional job application strategy to land a coveted position at Google's Dublin headquarters, Business Insider reports.

Google, which has a reputation for rigorous hiring procedures among millions of applicants each year, announced Kobayashi's rise through the ranks after her creative video application caught the attention of online viewers. I saw it with my own eyes.

Determined to differentiate herself from the masses, Kobayashi eschewed the traditional resume route and instead created a compelling showcase of her professional journey, with enthusiastic support from former colleagues and industry insiders. You have chosen to create a video presentation. This novel approach, which required approximately 10 hours of careful planning and production, was shared directly with Google recruiters as well as disseminated online, quickly capturing the imagination of both viewers and industry experts. I captured it.

Her application went viral, sparking widespread support and praise, leading to a direct call from a Google recruiter. Her recruiter found her highly qualified, and even though the Account Executive position for which Ms. Kobayashi originally applied was slightly underqualified, she expressed interest in an alternative position within the company. Indicated.

Undaunted, Ms. Kobayashi approached the subsequent interview process with determination and transparency, addressing her perceived shortcomings head-on and articulating a clear plan for growth and development within the role. I made it. Her proactive communication and commitment to self-improvement resonated with Google's recruiting team, helping her pass three rigorous interview stages, including a comprehensive case study and leadership assessment. .

A week after her final interview, Kobayashi received the life-changing news that she had received a job offer from Google. This highlighted the potential of an unconventional approach and unwavering dedication to securing a job opportunity at a prestigious company like Google.

Meanwhile, amid Kobayashi's victory, reports surfaced indicating that Google had recently laid off 1,000 employees. The tech giant's January job cuts will affect a variety of departments, including hardware, central engineering, and Google Assistant, and affected employees will be notified via email, saying the company is responding to the difficult decision. He expressed his regret.

