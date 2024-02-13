Sundar Pichai's morning routine revealed! Google CEO does this first thing in the morning





Most of us want to start our day by exercising or reading a book to calm our minds, but not Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Instead, the 51-year-old executive starts his day by visiting a niche technology aggregation site called Techmeme.

But Picha isn't the only one who loves Techmeme; other tech executives have praised the site in the past, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, and former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo. All of them confessed that they were readers. in the website.

Techmeme was founded in 2005 by former Intel engineer Gabe Rivera as an automated news site that aggregates links from mainstream media and obscure technology blogs. In an interaction with BusinessInsider, explaining the reasons behind Techmeme's popularity, Rivera said that Techmeme is the first reading for any tech industry executive. Because we're committed to giving them the Executive Summary experience they want. For example, very detailed headings ranked by importance and a density of links that provide context and a sense of reach. No nitpicks or clickbait. And of course, there are no pop-ups, videos, or annoying ads. ”

Other aspects of Sundar Pichai's morning routine:

Notably, Pichai revealed many aspects of his morning routine in a 2016 interview with Recode. At the time, Pichai said he would wake up every morning around 6:30 or 7 a.m. and read the physical and online versions of the Wall Street Journal. At the beginning of his day he read articles from the New York Times with tea. Pichai is also very particular about his protein intake, he said, adding that he eats an omelet with toast in the morning.

Bard name changed to Gemini:

In other news, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also revealed why he changed the name of the Google Bard chatbot to Gemini in a recent interaction with CNBC. “For us, Gemini is a holistic approach in terms of how to build the most capable and secure AI models, and Bard is the most direct way people can interact with our models,” he said. So it made a lot of sense to evolve that into: When you use a Gemini model, you are interacting directly with the underlying Gemini model, so it must be Gemini. ”

Milestone alert! Livemint tops the charts as the world's fastest growing news website. Click here for more information.

A comprehensive three-minute summary of what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech. Click to download.

Get all the technology news and updates with Live Mint. Check out all the latest action on the 2024 Budget here. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news.Show more Show less

Published: February 13, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

Topics you may be interested in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/sundar-pichais-morning-routine-revealed-google-ceo-does-this-first-thing-in-the-morning-11707795337333.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos