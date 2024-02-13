



Golioth, the IoT platform founded by Jonathan Beri, revolutionizes IoT development by providing services and tools that drive innovation in the industry, reducing implementation time from weeks to hours.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., February 12, 2024 (Globe Newswire) — Golioth, the Internet of Things (IoT) platform founded by Jonathan Berry, is redefining IoT development. Mr. Beri leverages his more than 10 years of experience working with tech giants to position Golioth as an innovative solutions provider that simplifies the creation of connected products and improves the developer experience.

The platform acts as a universal connector, leveraging cloud services tailored for embedded devices to enable data access and seamless integration. Its main purpose is to allow developers to focus on innovation rather than technical complexity. To achieve this, Golioth offers a comprehensive range of services, from establishing secure connections and facilitating OTA updates, to managing data flows and integrating with various cloud services.

One of the features that sets Golioth apart is its incredible speed of prototyping. Traditional he IoT development processes often require long schedules where engineers spend weeks or even months to complete a project. The platform completes tasks that typically require 30 days of engineering effort in just 12 hours.

Many clients report significant reductions in prototyping time. In some cases, speed improvements of up to an astounding 30x have been achieved. These advances lead to cost reductions and allow organizations to allocate resources more effectively, allowing them to focus on innovation and increase competitive advantage.

Another distinguishing feature of Golioth is its device, connectivity, and service independence. This platform allows users to connect to any hardware running any real-time operating system (RTOS) using a device-independent firmware software development kit (SDK). In other words, Golioth champions flexibility that vertical IoT platforms that lock users into specific hardware or operating systems cannot provide. This feature demonstrates Golioth's potential to disrupt the industry.

To set a new standard for responsible IoT development, Golioth is founded on three core pillars: security, functionality, and environmental responsibility. Innovative platforms prioritize robust security measures to protect devices and users from threats. Additionally, they enhance functionality to extend the life of devices, combat aging, and of course contribute to environmental stewardship.

This effort is exemplified in the following case study. A pioneer in waste-to-data solutions has enlisted Golioth's help in its mission to revolutionize waste management by leveraging real-time data from trash and recycling bins. The company faced challenges with supply chain shortages and recognized the need for a flexible and scalable technology solution.

“We helped streamline fleet management and integrate new devices. We leveraged device management, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and data processing capabilities to help the company reap immediate benefits and We've made it possible for us to reduce our operating costs,'' Berri explained. Golioth's ground-breaking features will ensure this pioneering company achieves its goal of repurposing 1 billion kilograms of waste.

Golioth remains committed to simplifying connectivity and empowering developers. He will drive change by addressing critical pain points and paving the way for further development of the IoT environment. Under Beri's leadership and a team of experts dedicated to driving innovation, Connected He will shape the future of technology.

