JEC announces 11 Innovation Award winners

After a pre-selection of 33 finalists, JEC (Paris, France) has officially announced the 11 winners (representing each category) of this year's JEC Composites Innovation Awards. The award ceremony, selected by an international jury, took place on February 8, 2024.

Category: Aerospace (Parts)

CFRP lattice satellite center tube

ATG Europe has developed a one-shot manufacturing process for uninterrupted prepreg fiber placement lattice structures aimed at replacing current satellite central tube designs. These cylindrical lattice structures provide optimal structural function while being lightweight. This innovation includes the design, development, and fabrication of a fully representative carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) lattice center tube based on the requirements of ESA's Plato satellite.

Company: ATG Europe (Netherlands) and partner ÉireComposites Teo (Ireland)

Category: Aerospace (Process)

EmpowerAX — additional functionality

The EmpowerAX demo part is a multicurved thermoset shell additively functionalized with short and continuous fiber reinforcement elements enabled by DLR and 12 EmpowerAX members. This shows an industrially applicable process chain for additional functionalization.

Companies: German Aerospace Center (DLR, Germany), partners are 9T Labs AG (Switzerland), Airtech Europe (Luxembourg), Ansys Switzerland GmbH (Switzerland), CEAD BV (Netherlands), Ensinger GmbH (Germany), Fiberthree GmbH (Germany) , FILL Gesellschaft mbH (Austria), Hans Weber Maschinenfabrik GmbH (WEBER Additives, Germany). Prime Aero Structures GmbH (Austria), Siemens AG (Germany), Supreme SA (Switzerland), and SWMS Systemtechnik Ingenieurgesellschaft GmbH (Germany)

Category: Automotive and road transport (process)

Monolithic CFRP aluminum monocoque: a new approach to carbon neutrality

A full-scale variable-axis CFRP aluminum semi-monocoque prototype was designed, fabricated, and evaluated. It was developed to demonstrate the potential of effective use of CFRP to improve weight reduction of large-scale 3D structures with complex topology and carbon neutrality. A 15% weight reduction is achieved while minimizing textile waste (4%) and assembly costs.

Company: Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan) and partner Toyota Central Research Institute. Inc. (Japan), Toyota Customizing & Development Co., Ltd. (Japan), TISM Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Category: Automotive and road transport (process)

Reactive PA6 pultrusion: Reinforcement of TP composites

Reactive thermoplastic pultrusion enables the production of cost-effective, resilient automotive parts. The profile is integrated into the final part by injection molding or compression molding. PA6-based composite material allows for easy recycling without disassembly.

Companies: Röchling Automotive SE (Germany) and partners Fraunhofer Institute for Chemical Technology ICT (Germany) and Röchling Industrial SE & Co. KG – Haren (Germany)

Category: Architecture/Civil Engineering

Renco MCFR (Mineral Composite Fiber Reinforced)

Renco MCFR is a state-of-the-art structural building system made up of interlocking composite building units such as blocks, columns, beams, joists, headers, decks, and connectors of various types and sizes. All of these products are adhesively bonded (chemically bonded). ) to form a monolithic structure. Renco products are manufactured using environmentally friendly manufacturing processes using newly synthesized materials from naturally derived raw materials and recycled products.

Companies: Renco USA (USA) and partners Arquitectonica (USA), Catalyst Communications (USA), Coastal Construction (USA), DeSimone Consulting Engineers (USA), and DeVit Consulting Inc. (USA)

Category: Circulation and recycling

Emphasis on improving material properties through sizing

EMPHASIZING aims to create a new advanced material, “Gracene,” with a price close to glass fiber, performance comparable to some carbon fibers, and a very low life cycle analysis (LCA). Glass fibers from various sources (wind, ocean, textile production) are recycled into 100% clean glass through the DEECOM pressure cracking process. The fibers are cut into 6 millimeter lengths and then various sizing chemistries are considered, evaluated and tested. It is then compounded with a polyamide thermoset and injection molded.

Companies: B&M Longworth (Edgworth) Ltd. (UK) and partners Autotech Engineering, Brunel University London (UK), EMS-Grivory (UK), Ford Motor Co. (UK), Gen2Plank Ltd. (UK), TWI Ltd. (England)

Category: Digital, AI, Data

Wind turbine blade executable digital twin

An executable digital twin of a wind turbine blade combines low-order models with live sensor signals to assess structural performance in real-time. Combining physical and virtual sensors is the key to performing structural health monitoring (SHM).

Companies: ReliaBlade (Denmark) and partners Ceko Sensors (Denmark), Force Technology (Denmark), Siemens Industry Software (SISW, Belgium), Technical University of Denmark (Denmark), Zebicon (Denmark)

Category: Equipment, machinery, heavy industry

Maximum mass reduction of cutting tools

A new modular cutting tool for woodworking machines has been developed that takes advantage of the mechanical advantages of CFRP. The design principle resulted in a tool design with triangular components to absorb centrifugal forces and an outer shell to accommodate bending and torsional loads. We achieved a weight reduction of over 50% and an improvement in work speed of over 50%.

Company: German Institute for Textile and Fiber Research Denkendorf (DITF, Germany), partner Leitz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Category: Shipping and Shipbuilding

ocean wings

OceanWings is a patented self-elevating vertical wing sail system made of composite materials that can reduce fuel consumption and resulting carbon emissions for new or existing ships by up to 50%. This technology allows the wing to withstand winds of up to 100 knots and ensures that wing behaviors such as self-direction to the wind, camber adjustment, reefable and furlable function properly.

Companies: AYRO (France) and partners Alizés (France), Jifmar Offshore Services (France), Zéphyr et Borée (France), Neptune Marine (Netherlands), VPLP Design (France), ArianeGroup (France)

Category: Renewable energy

Blade roundness solution

CETEC's blade roundness solution makes epoxy-based turbine blades circular without changing the material design or composition. Adopts a chemical process to break down epoxy resin into virgin-grade materials, accurately separate glass, carbon fiber, core material and metal parts, establishing a circular economy for blade manufacturing.

Company: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (Denmark), partners are Vestas (Denmark), Olin (Germany), Aarhus University (Denmark), Technical University of Denmark (Denmark), Stena Recycling (Denmark and Sweden)

Category: Sports, Leisure, Recreation

A green snowboard that uses ALD technology.

Featuring a patented anisotropic coupling effect (ALD technology), the snowboard is made from recycled carbon fiber (rCF) using hemp and bio-based epoxy resin. Thanks to the material properties of hemp tape and oriented rCF nonwovens, both materials can be automatically processed using DFP. This saves 75% of hemp fiber cutting waste, lowering costs and reducing CO2 emissions.

Companies: silbaerg GmbH (Germany) and partners Sächsisches Textilforschungsinstitut eV (STFI, Germany), bto-epoxy GmbH (Austria), Circular MTC eV (Germany) and SachsenLeinen GmbH (Germany).

