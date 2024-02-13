How AI is starting to change the roles and responsibilities of universities





More teachers and university leaders are starting to leverage artificial intelligence in their work, according to a new study from Educause.

As the adoption of artificial intelligence increases, it is beginning to influence work and policy within universities, a new study finds.

According to Educause, a nonprofit focused on education and technology, more than half (56%) of those surveyed said they were taking on new responsibilities related to their AI strategy. Most of those experiencing change are executives (69%), followed by managers and directors (66%), staff (46%), and faculty (39%).

Beyond other risks [with AI]Genei Robert, senior research fellow at Educourse, said the risk for employees was that they were already overworked and were asking for more. She cautioned against increasing responsibilities without changing titles or descriptions.

This is an important finding in terms of supporting the workforce, she said. Structure your employees' work roles so they know what is expected of them.

Educauses' first AI Landscape study focuses on the impact of the increasingly pervasive technology. The study surveyed 910 university workers in November and December.

The findings explored new topics. That's how ifAI is disrupting teachers' work, both in their work and in the way they use technology.

From October to November, Robert said, while AI was no longer a new hot topic, people were becoming more comfortable with AI-specific jobs.

Few respondents are aware that new jobs are being created by AI, with only 11 percent saying they know about new job creation. Newly created roles include Chief AI Officer, Senior AI Advisor, Chief Data Scientist, AI Program Manager, and more.

The study also touches on AI policy, which is debated but often remains vague among academics. Nearly half of respondents are dissatisfied with the AI ​​policies their universities have in place, and 48% say those policies do not support ethical and effective decision-making. About 20% of respondents said their AI-related policies are somewhat or very restrictive, in some cases prohibiting students and faculty from using AI tools.

Among universities developing AI policy, nearly half (43%) are collaborating with third parties to develop their AI strategy, 30% are collaborating with peer institutions or networks, and 22% are using experts We are working with the association.

The biggest focus of new or changed policies is teaching and learning (95%). According to respondents, academic integrity falls into that category, with 72% saying their academic integrity policies have been influenced by AI. Policies related to technology, cybersecurity, and data privacy were also affected.

Just 11% of respondents said no one at their institution is working on an AI-related strategy, and 73% said some or most departments are working on some AI strategy.

Despite policy efforts, Robert said more communication is needed beyond the walls often created in academia.

The take-home message is that if you're not sure that people can use the technology or understand the risks, go beyond the silos and talk to people in privacy, security, and IT departments and review what they already have. I think so, she said.As use cases increase [from faculty and staff]It helps leaders understand what new policies and guidelines need to be created.

The survey found that most policy decisions were driven by concerns that students were using AI for inappropriate purposes, with 68% of respondents saying they were concerned.

There is also a focus on preparing students for the workforce, with 64% of respondents saying that is their top goal. For research purposes, he found that only 25% plan to implement AI, and only 17% see it as a way to improve their institution's reputation.

Despite the increased focus on AI, formal training is still lacking in educational institutions. Only 56% of universities train their faculty in AI, and the numbers for staff (49%) and students (39%) are decreasing. The report also shows a lack of long-term focus and goals, with only 7% of institutions committed to establishing senior leadership positions focused on AI and only 7% of institutions budgeting for long-term AI costs. It was found that only 14% of institutions have

Consistent with many other recent studies, the Educause survey found that there is generally cautious optimism about AI among faculty, a recognition that AI must be taught to students, and a constant lack of confidence in academic integrity. It also turns out that there are concerns.

