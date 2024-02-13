Google issues a privacy warning to all Android and iPhone users.The reason is as follows





Additionally, Gemini can be activated with voice activation, even when you don't intend to.

Google has issued a warning to all Android and iPhone users about potential security and privacy risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence in smartphone apps. Through Google's Gemini App Privacy Hub blog, the tech giant urged customers to refrain from entering sensitive information during conversations on the Gemini app.

The Gemini app is similar to the powerful Google Assistant. “Don't enter sensitive information into conversations or enter data that you don't want reviewers to see or that you don't want Google to use to improve its products, services, and machine learning technology,” the blog says. It has been described as.

Google explained why you should avoid providing personal information and said that conversations, once reviewed, will not be deleted for a period of time even after you delete your Gemini Apps activity.

This is because conversations are isolated and not associated with any user's Google Account. Additionally, the tech giant informed that conversations that may contain sensitive information will be stored for up to three years.

Conversations reviewed or annotated by human reviewers (and associated data such as language, device type, location, and feedback) are not deleted when you delete your Gemini app activity. This is because they are stored separately and are not connected to the Gemini app. Google account. Instead, it is retained for up to three years.

It went on to reveal that even after Gemini Apps activity is turned off, users' conversations remain in their accounts for up to 72 hours.

The blog added, “Even if Gemini Apps activity is turned off, conversations will remain in your account for up to 72 hours.” This allows Google to provide our services and process your feedback. This activity will not appear in your Gemini app activities.

