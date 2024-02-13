Google is warning all Android and iPhone users about privacy threats.Click here for details





As technology trends move toward greater integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and smartphones, Google has issued a warning to all Android and iPhone users. Artificial intelligence has gained public recognition since the release of the blockbuster generative AI tool ChatGPT in 2022, and beyond just having a “wow factor,” tech giants are already rolling out existing AI tools and apps. We are taking steps to integrate into our ecosystem. . Microsoft is already rolling out Copilot for existing Windows users.

Smartphone users are now quite adept at taking steps to protect their privacy and data in the digital world by constantly monitoring which apps they download, what permissions they grant, and more.

Watch | Google's ChatBot bard will be called Gemini

However, when it comes to generative AI, users are still willing to experiment, and there are no limits to how users can interact with the tools. More than a year after the release of ChatGPT and numerous other AI tools, the novelty factor still remains.

Google has jumped on the AI ​​bandwagon by launching its own AI tool, Bard. Despite some initial hiccups, Bird has made some headway and established Google as one of his leading companies in his AI field. The company changed the name of its AI tool from Bard to Gemini and issued a warning to all smartphone users, regardless of whether they run Android or iOS.

Google says on its Gemini App Privacy Hub blog that you don't enter sensitive information or data in your conversations that you don't want reviewers to see or that you don't want used to improve its products, services, or machine learning technology. I warned you.

Google collects conversations in Gemini Apps, related product usage information, location information, and feedback and uses that information to “improve and develop Google's products and services and machine learning technology,” the company added.

