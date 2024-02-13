Research shows NBA 3-point shooting is losing value





Credit: Syracuse University

As the NBA celebrated the start of its 75th season in the fall of 2021, it was clear that the 3-point shot, which the league adopted from 1979 to 1980, revolutionized the sport.

The number of attempts from beyond the arc has increased in each of the past 10 seasons, from 22.2% in 2010-11 to 39.2% in 2020-21, with teams often playing a game without making at least one. It had been almost five years since he had won. 3-point shooting (that streak now stands at 8 years). The Golden State Warriors, led by 3-point specialists Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, have won three of the past seven NBA titles and are on the verge of winning their fourth in 2022. Ta.

The 3-point revolution seemed like it would never end. However, a recent study by Shane Saunders, professor of sports analytics, and Justin Ehrlich, associate professor in the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics, found that while the number of 3-pointers continues to increase, the number of 3-pointers The average expected value is less than two. Guidelines from the 2017-18 season.

“When you factor in foul shots and free throws, we found that 3-point shooting, which had long been a premium, started to become less premium in 2017-18, and that trend continues,” Ehrlich said. “The implications of these findings are enormous in terms of potential impact on roster construction and offensive philosophy.”

A research preprint by Sanders and Ehrlich, “Estimating NBA Team Shot Selection Efficiency from a Set of True Consecutive Shot Charts: A Generalized Additive Model Approach,” is available on the Social Science Research Network website. Sanders and Ehrlich will present their paper as one of seven finalists in a research competition at the NBA-focused MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, to be held March 1-2 in Boston, Massachusetts. I plan to.

“In previous conferences, there has been a lot of discussion among NBA executives about how basketball analytics created the 3-point 'Moneyball' era of basketball, and how that has impacted the popularity of the game. “has been done,” Sanders said. “Perhaps ironically, our research uses basketball analysis and a fully specified team offense objective function to state that there are currently too many 3-point shots for point-maximizing offenses. Masu.”

To conduct their study, Saunders and Ehrlich developed a new shot chart that uses a generalized additive model to continuously estimate total shot proficiency in the half court. Their shot chart incorporates shooting foul shots, missed shots, followed by free throw scoring to determine the total point percentage after a shot is made.

Current expected value formulas are inadequate because they do not include this additional information, which when combined with the results of the first shot attempt yields what Sanders and Ehrlich refer to as the “true point value” of a shot. Masu. 2022-23 NBA Season:

True value from 2-point shot attempt = 1.181 True value from 3-point shot attempt = 1.094

The researchers also found that the expected value of a 3-point shot was less valuable than a 2-point shot, even when free throws were not taken into account. 2022-23 NBA Season:

Expected value of 2P field goal attempt = 2P% * 2 = .548 * 2= 1.096 Expected value of 3P field goal attempt = 3P% * 3 = .361 * 3= 1.083

The true value data can be found on this dashboard, and the graph above shows the expected and true values ​​for 2-point and 3-point shots from 2016-2022.

According to this study, the expected value of the average 2-point field goal attempt (FGA) is worth 0.013 points more than the average 3-point FGA, even before taking into account the post-shot free throw score. That is, if you multiply the probability of creating a 3-point FGA by the value of the 3-point FGA, its value is less than if you multiply the 2-point FGA by the value of the 2-point FGA.

When discussing actual scoring value, researchers use the term “shot attempts'' rather than “field goal attempts,'' because the formula includes missed shots when a player is fouled. This is because they are not included in standard field goal attempt statistics. So, when you include his made and missed free throws, his average 2-point shot attempt is worth 0.087 points more than his 3-point shot attempt, based on this new true value metric. The difference is even bigger.

NBA teams and league officials have discussed moving the 3-point line back from its current distance of 23 feet, 9 inches (22 feet at the corners). However, as this study shows, the value of 3-point shots is decreasing at current distances, and teams have already begun to change their shot selection to emphasize higher-percentage 2-point shots.

“These findings don't quite square with the unstudied observations of NBA analysts Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal,” Sanders said.

“For example, our findings don't suggest that perimeter stars like Stephen Curry or Damian Lillard shouldn't shoot more threes. This means that side shooters shouldn't go for threes too often, and some marginal shots should be avoided.”

