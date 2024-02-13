Collins Aerospace tests NASA Space Station suit in zero gravity





Collins Aerospace is working to develop the next generation of spacesuits for use on the International Space Station, and recently completed an important milestone in its NASA design.

The milestone, testing the fit and functionality of a pressurized garment system in a microgravity-like environment, moves NASA toward developing a suit that can be used for continued operations in low-Earth orbit and to advance scientific discoveries. It was an important step.

The agency is developing a new spacesuit to replace the current space station suit (technically known as an outboard maneuver) that astronauts have worn to assemble and maintain the space station for more than 20 years. Mr. Collins was selected.

The Collins test was conducted on a commercial microgravity aircraft to provide short periods of weightlessness. During a parabolic flight, the pilot performs a series of roller coaster-like maneuvers to create weightlessness for about 20 seconds at a time. This allows engineers, scientists, and students to test hardware and conduct scientific experiments in a space-like gravity environment without having to go to space.

This test is a critical step in NASA's preliminary design review process and is one of a series of checkpoints in a project's design lifecycle to ensure that the design is complete with all systems in place before production of flight-ready units begins. Make sure you meet the requirements.

Collins will continue testing the spacesuit in a vacuum chamber, which removes air to create a vacuum and see how the suit performs in a space-like atmosphere, as well as at the agency's Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory. (a 40-foot-deep pool) to continue testing the spacesuit. NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston. Simulates a microgravity environment for astronaut extravehicular activity training.

This next-generation spacesuit is designed to improve NASA's spacewalk capabilities in low Earth orbit. Developed to support station maintenance and operations as NASA and its international partners continue scientific research that benefits humanity and demonstrate new technologies for future human and robotic missions. .

