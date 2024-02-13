Earrings that track your health





MONDAY, Feb. 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Researchers report a new earring joins a long list of wearable technologies that help track your health.

The Thermal Earring continuously monitors the temperature of the user's earlobes, according to the University of Washington (UW) researchers who developed it.

Results from a small study of six users showed that the earrings outperformed smartwatches in sensing resting skin temperature.

Such measurements could help users monitor signs of illness, stress, diet, exercise and ovulation, the researchers said.

I wear smartwatches to track my health, but I've noticed that many people think smartwatches are outdated or bulky and uncomfortable, says co-lead author said Qiuyue (Shirley) Xue, a doctoral student in the university's Paul G. Allen School. Seattle Computer Science and Engineering.

Researchers say the smart earring prototype is about the size and weight of a small paperclip and has a battery life of 28 days.

One temperature sensor attaches to the wearer's ear with a magnetic clip, and another sensor dangles about an inch below to estimate the room temperature.

Researchers say the earrings can be decorated with resin fashion designs and gemstones without affecting accuracy.

Sensing the skin temperature of the leaf rather than the hand or wrist proved to be much more accurate, Xue said in a university news release. It also provided the option to dangle part of the sensor to differentiate between ambient room temperature and skin temperature.

Creating a wearable that is small enough to be an earring, yet robust enough to not require frequent charging was an engineering challenge, researchers say.

Usually, if you want the power to last longer, you need to have a bigger battery. But doing so comes at the cost of size. Going wireless also requires more energy, said co-lead author Yujia (Nancy) Liu. She conducted her research during her master's degree at the University of California, San Diego and is currently enrolled at the University of California, San Diego.

The team figured out how to attach a Bluetooth chip, battery, two temperature sensors, and an antenna to the earring by tweaking how it connects to the device that delivers the data.

Instead of directly pairing with a device, the earrings use Bluetooth advertisement mode, which is used by Bluetooth devices to send signals that they are available for pairing.

After reading a person's body temperature and transmitting the data, the earrings will go into a deep sleep to save power.

The researchers also investigated the usefulness of earlobe temperature in guiding medical and research efforts.

A study of five patients with fever found that the average earlobe temperature rose nearly 11 degrees Fahrenheit compared to 20 healthy patients who wore earrings with potential fever monitoring. did.

In the medical world, fevers are often monitored to assess response to treatment, for example, whether antibiotics are effective against an infection, said co-author and clinical instructor of emergency medicine at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine. said one Dr. Mustafa Springston. Fever can rise and fall throughout the day, so long-term monitoring is a way to increase the sensitivity of catching fever.

The temperature of your earlobes also tends to change more than your core body temperature. In tests, the earrings were successful in detecting temperature changes associated with eating, exercise, stress, and ovulation, researchers said.

Current wearable devices such as the Apple Watch and Fitbit are equipped with temperature sensors, but they only provide the average body temperature for the day, and temperature readings from wrists and hands are too noisy to detect ovulation. It cannot be traced, Xue said. So we wanted to explore unique uses for these earrings, ones that would be especially appealing to women and those interested in fashion.

The researchers next plan to train Earring's algorithm for potential uses and run more extensive tests.

Xue said future iterations could also include heart rate and activity monitoring. The device could be powered by solar energy or kinetic energy generated by the shaking of the earrings.

Eventually, Xue said he would like to develop a jewelry set to monitor health conditions. The earrings sense activity and health indicators such as body temperature and heart rate, and the necklace could act as an electrocardiogram monitor to capture more effective heart health data.

The study was published February 12 in the ACM Proceedings of Interactive Mobile Wearables and Ubiquitous Technologies.

For more information

The University of California, Berkeley has more information about wearable devices.

Source: University of Washington, News Release, February 7, 2024

what this means for you

Earrings may one day help people monitor their health and fitness.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthday.com/health-news/general-health/healthy-fashion-earrings-that-track-your-wellness The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos