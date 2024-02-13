Rumors spread rapidly about the creative video of a woman who decided to work at Google.





A woman who was fired from her job at LinkedIn last May was able to land a job at Google at nearly double her salary thanks to a bold job application.

After being fired from her job at LinkedIn, Mariana Kobayashi's Google application included a video resume and pre-recorded references that helped her land a job at the tech giant's Dublin office. She claims it helped her.

Kobayashi ditched the traditional resume and instead took an unconventional approach to job hunting, and her post went viral online, with some praising her unique way of thinking.

She writes: “The best way to stand out when applying for a job is to think about what others are doing and do something else (in everything in life)!”

She added: “Please steal my method. Good luck.”

Creating the video resume required more than 10 hours of effort, she said.

She sent it directly to Google's hiring manager and also uploaded it to the internet. She included a document with her application outlining the weaknesses she had identified and strategies to overcome them.

Kobayashi stayed in constant contact with the recruiter throughout the process. After three rounds of interviews, she was shortlisted.

I was then contacted by a Google recruiter who indicated that I was more than qualified for the job I had applied for. However, they were impressed by her proactive approach and expressed interest in considering her as a replacement position within Google. However, she has since gotten a job and now works as an account executive at Google, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Kobayashi told Business Insider she was proud of everything that happened.

I grew my career by two levels that would not have been possible if I had stayed on LinkedIn. My salary has almost doubled and I work for a company that is a better fit for me.

This experience taught me never to tie my worth to my work in that way again.

LinkedIn users sent her congratulatory messages. I love this video, and I love how your personality totally shines through!! Truly harnessing the power of video to stand out as a candidate, I stole this idea.

