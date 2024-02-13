Sundar Pichai's morning routine revealed. The first thing Google CEO does is this





Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that he starts his day by reading technology news. For this, Pichai visits his particular website Techmeme.

Google Sundar Pichai (File photo/AP)

The Mountain View, California-based tech giant's Indian-origin leader mentioned this in an interview with Wired.

This website is a technology news aggregator that provides a one-page summary of the day's important reports and analysis. It was started in September 2005 by former Intel engineer Gabe Rivera. Rivera is also its CEO.

In addition to Pichai, Techmeme also counts Microsoft and Meta CEO Satya Nadella and Mark Zuckerberg among its readers.

In a previous interview with Business Insider, Rivera explained why the platform is so appealing.

Techmeme is the first read for technology industry executives. Because we're committed to giving them the Executive Overview experience they want. For example, very detailed headings ranked by importance and a density of links that provide context and a sense of reach. No nitpicks or clickbait. And of course, there are no pop-ups, no videos, no annoying ads, he said.

Sundar Pichai's morning routine

In 2016, the Indian-born Google leader revealed several aspects of his morning routine. At the time, he said he would wake up around 6:30 or 7 a.m. and read the online versions of the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

He also said that he is now very particular about his protein intake and eats an omelet with toast in the morning.

