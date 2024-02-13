Get $90 off Apple Watch Series 9 models now only at Best Buy





If you're buying a new smartwatch and have an iPhone, the Apple Watch is your best option. In fact, his latest Apple Watch Series 9 is one of his best smartwatches of this era, and thanks to a limited-time sale at Best Buy, you can have it on your wrist for a steep discount of $90. Now it looks like this. This promotion brings Series 9 configurations down to within $10 of the previous lowest price, but you only have until the end of the day to claim your savings.

You can currently order the new Apple Watch Series 9 in 41mm size for just $309 at retailers, and you can also order the 45mm version for just $339. Both sizes are available in multiple colors and discounts are available on cellular-enabled models. Unlike previous promotions, you do not need to be a My Best Buy member to participate in this sale.

Apple Watch Series 9 was just released in fall 2023 and has been upgraded with the new S9 chipset, the first meaningful processor change since Apple Watch Series 6, bringing speed and power efficiency improvements. The device also features a new double-tap gesture that expands the possibilities for one-handed use, and is also the first model to feature on-device Siri commands. It also has ultra-wideband capabilities and a brighter display.

Buyers can look forward to an App Store full of possibilities, including health tracking, games, and more. Apple Pay support lets you make payments on the go, even if you don't have your wallet or iPhone with you.

To save even more on your Apple Watch, visit our dedicated Apple Watch deals roundup to see the latest discounts and promotions.

