EU politicians back new rules on AI ahead of landmark vote | Technology News





The world's first AI law aims to put guardrails around technology and protect fundamental rights.

European politicians have announced new legislation regulating artificial intelligence (AI) in two key committees ahead of a landmark vote that could pave the way for the world's first legislation on artificial intelligence (AI). Approved the rules.

On Tuesday, the European Parliament's two committees on civil liberties and consumer protection overwhelmingly supported interim legislation to ensure that AI complies with the protection of fundamental rights.

A vote in parliament is scheduled for April.

The AI ​​Act aims to put guardrails around technology used in a variety of industries, from banks and automobiles to electronics and airlines, to security and law enforcement purposes.

At the same time, it aims to foster innovation and establish Europe as a leader in the field of AI, the parliament said in a statement.

The law is widely seen as a global benchmark for governments looking to harness the potential benefits of AI while guarding against risks ranging from disinformation to job loss to copyright infringement.

The bill was proposed by the European Commission in 2021, but was delayed by divisions over regulating language models for discarding online data and the use of AI by police and intelligence agencies.

The rules will also regulate underlying models and generative AI, such as those built by Microsoft-backed OpenAI. Generative AI is an AI system trained on large datasets with the ability to learn from new data and perform various tasks.

Eva Meidel, European Parliament Member for Technology, Innovation and Industry, said Tuesday's approval is an outcome we can be proud of, and one that fosters public trust in AI while giving companies more space to create and innovate. said.

Deirdre Clune, MP for southern Ireland, said Europe was one step closer to comprehensive AI regulation.

This month, European Union countries approved an agreement reached in December on AI legislation aimed at giving governments better control over their use of AI in biometric surveillance and how AI systems are regulated.

France has secured concessions to reduce the administrative burden of high-risk AI systems and strengthen the protection of trade secrets.

The law requires underlying models and general-purpose AI systems to comply with transparency obligations before being brought to market. This includes creating technical documentation, complying with EU copyright law, and distributing a detailed overview of the content used for training.

Big technology companies remain vigilant about requirements and their potential impact on the laws of innovation.

Under this law, high-tech companies operating in the EU are prohibited from disclosing data used to train AI systems or test products, especially those used in high-risk applications such as self-driving cars and healthcare. Mandatory.

The bill would prohibit the indiscriminate collection of images from the Internet or security footage to create facial recognition databases, but would prohibit the use of real-time facial recognition by law enforcement to investigate terrorism and serious crimes. There are exceptions to this.

