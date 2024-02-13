How to create images from text using Google Gemini





Google's recently renamed AI chatbot Gemini is constantly being upgraded with new features, one of which is the ability to generate images from text prompts.

This new feature is all thanks to the tech giant's Imagen 2 model, built by DeepMind Research Institute and designed to create high-quality images.

Like similar products that use artificial intelligence to create art, just enter your prompts and Gemini will generate custom AI images to bring your ideas to life.

Images created by Gemini do not contain any visible watermarks. However, that pixel is digitally stamped using SynthID, a label that marks the image as being generated by AI. Please note that image generation is currently only available in a few countries, including the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. Here's how to generate images using Gemini:

How to generate images using Gemini

All you need to create images with Gemini is a Google account and your creativity. In a few simple steps, you can start creating your own images in a variety of styles and create images to accompany the text you generate.

1. Sign in (or sign up) to Gemini

(Image: © Google Gemini)

If you already have a Google Account (for example, if you use Gmail, you already have one), you can access Gemini without any additional registration or sign-up. Visit gemini.google.com or download the Gemini app for Android. Not a Google user yet? Just follow the instructions to sign up for a free account.

2. Request an image

(Image: © Google Gemini)

Once you enter Gemini, you can start creating free images from scratch. Image creation works in both the free and advanced versions. Just type the prompt and Gemini will ask you to generate the image. For example, if you want something Super Sunday themed, you can ask Golden to show two characters trying to score a touchdown while being chased by a retriever.

3. Check the image

(Image: © Google Gemini)

If Gemini understands your prompt, you should see one or more AI-generated images within a few seconds.

4. Save the desired image

(Image: © Gemini AI)

Once you are satisfied with the selections you have received, click on one of the images to cycle through them. You can then save whatever you want to save. To do this, click on the download icon in the top right corner of the screen.

5. Generating additional images

(Image: © Gemini AI)

I think Gemini understands the prompt, but wants to choose from a wider selection of images. If you click the “Generate more” option that appears below the generated image, the original prompt will be used to create additional images. These new images will appear alongside your original selection within seconds.

6. Save all images at once

(Image: © Gemini AI)

If you are actually happy with all the images generated, you can save them all at once.Below the generated image[共有とエクスポート]Click and from the pop-up menu[すべての画像をダウンロード]Click. However, keep in mind that if you want to save full-size versions of your images, you'll need to download them one at a time, just like in step 4.

7. Create images in different styles

(Image: © Gemini AI)

Like other AI image generators, Gemini can create images based on different artistic styles. To unlock these different styles, simply specify your preference in the prompts you type into Gemini. Want a flying hot dog with a cape in comic book style? Just ask Gemini!

8. Edit images

(Image: © Gemini AI)

If you want to make small changes to the image that Gemini has generated, specify which image you are referring to at the next prompt and include a description of the requested edits.

9. Using color schemes

(Image: © Gemini AI)

You can also experiment by creating images with different color schemes using Gemini. To do this, simply specify the color you want Gemini to use, like the black and white car paint example below.

10. Change color scheme

(Image: © Gemini AI)

If you're sure the scene is pretty much what you had in mind, but you'd like to use a different set of colors, ask Gemini to duplicate the result in your desired palette. I easily added a purple hue to the car's originally black and white paint.

11. Generate content that includes images

(Image: © Gemini AI)

Gemini could now generate images, but the content creation functionality remained. This means that with one prompt, you can ask Gemini to generate text and an accompanying image to explain it.

12. Modify a single image created with content

(Image: © Gemini AI)

If you want to change a single image that was created with written content, hover over the image and click Change Image.

