Visa Canada spotlights Canada's startup ecosystem at Plug and Play's Toronto Fintech Innovation Showcase





Visa support event as part of a new initiative to support Canadian fintech.

Earlier this month, leaders from across Canada's financial sector gathered at the Plug and Play Toronto FinTech Innovation Showcase in Toronto, highlighting a set of technologies that are transforming Canada's financial services ecosystem.

The showcase, held on February 1st at Visa Canada's Toronto headquarters, was jointly organized by Visa Canada and Plug and Play. The two recently announced a collaboration to support fintech startups across Canada.

Building a business here in Canada requires many successful partnerships. That's true everywhere, but especially here in Canada.

Chris Ferron, Head of Digital Partnerships and Fintech, Visa Canada

The event aims to explore collaboration opportunities among members of Canada's financial services community, spotlight key companies, and discuss how Canada can accelerate momentum in the fintech sector. did.

If we can create a platform that connects startups, businesses, venture capital, and everyone in the ecosystem, we can create many opportunities for startups to improve the financial services industry as a whole, said Nadine Mahr, head of fintech. I am. At Plug and Play, I said this as part of my opening remarks.

The showcase featured pitch sessions from seven Canadian FinTech startups, including Cyder, Kodif, Railz, QuadFi, Symend, Walnut, and Yariex. The event also featured two panel discussions with leaders from the financial and technology sectors about Canada's tech unicorns and Canada's fintech ecosystem.

Leaders discuss Canada's evolving innovation ecosystem

To kick off the event, BetaKit Editor-in-Chief Douglas Soltis moderated a panel discussion focused on how Canada's fintech sector has evolved and the role partnerships play in enabling innovation. Ta.

Chris Ferron, head of digital partnerships and fintech at Visa Canada, spoke about how Canada's financial system has changed its sentiment towards technology and innovation partners over the past decade.

Remembering the ecosystem of 10 years ago, many of us looked at the Canadian financial sector and thought it was established, the players were set, and it would be very difficult for other players to enter. he said.

Fast forward to 2024, and new players have arrived and risen to prominence. Canada's fintech industry has experienced significant growth over the past decade, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 25 per cent until 2029. This resulted in Canada's overall payments market increasing by 4 per cent in volume and 7 per cent in value year over year. Year.

FinTech companies such as Wealthsimple and Neo Financial are currently the most dominant in terms of VC funding in Canada, with $5.7 billion invested in the sector since 2019, according to a recent report from Inovia Capital.

We have Wealthsimple, we have Neo, we have Canadian success stories, Ferron said, and this is because Canadian customers are not only willing to try differentiated experiences, but actively seeking them out. He added that it proves that there is.

Partnerships were a key area identified by the committee as an issue that incumbents and start-ups are still considering. (Image courtesy of Visa Canada)

But that doesn't mean it was all smooth sailing. Partnerships were a key area identified by the committee as an issue that incumbents and start-ups are still considering. Building a business here in Canada requires many successful partnerships, Ferron says. That's true everywhere, but especially here in Canada.

As Jennifer Rodriguez, head of investments and partnerships at TD Bank, points out, banking partners can certainly accelerate a startup's trajectory, but it's also a symbiotic relationship.

Rodriguez said today's bank customers expect more from their financial institutions (FIs), but banks cannot enter the market fast enough on their own.need to cooperate [and] Find a fintech that actually has the mindset to create more innovative experiences. That way, between our scale and our innovation, we can actually deliver the experience that our customers want.

But even when fintech startups find allies in financial institutions, there are often still challenges to synergize, said Hanna Zaidi, vice president and CCO of payments strategy at Wealthsimple.

you have this arm [of the bank] It's really well-intentioned and the business is really bought in, but then fintech gets handed over to other departments within the bank and you have to navigate a very large organization that doesn't think the same way as you. No, Zaidi said.

Ferron said the key challenge for both fintech startups and financial institutions is to get them to the table together so they can start building fintechs, which is why Visa launched its Fast Track program. He said it was the reason.

Ferron said Visa Canada's value proposition is based on the consulting, mentoring and It is in the priority economy, he added. Discounted access to platforms and services provided by Visa.

Lack of open banking hasn’t stopped innovation

Another hurdle facing Canadian FinTech companies is the constrained nature of the country's financial ecosystem, primarily due to the lack of open banking and real-time rails. Canada is currently the only G7 country to have neither, which puts it at a disadvantage compared to many international countries.

Despite repeated commitments by the federal government to launch open banking, including a recent promise to introduce legislation this year, the fintech industry remains frustrated by prolonged delays and lengthening timelines for the implementation of these frameworks. We are recruiting.

Zaidi said this is difficult enough for domestic companies, but international fintechs looking to enter Canada can also benefit from strategies that have been successful in other markets may not be effective in Canada. It will be even more difficult for tech companies, he said.

If you live in the United States, you're probably coming in unbanked or with an unbanked strategy. If you're from the UK, you're probably looking to expand your range of licenses and regulatory benefits. Zaidi said those markets exist.

While both Mr. Ferron and Mr. Rodriguez agreed on the need to implement open banking in Canada, they shared slightly different perspectives. Rodriguez said the absence of open banking won't stop innovation; customers still want it and we need to build for it.

Ferron quoted Rob Kazam, co-founder and CEO of Float, recently saying, “We can sit back and keep complaining that open banking doesn't exist.'' , otherwise we can continue to innovate.”

Fintechs are addressing real gaps in the Canadian market that large financial institutions are not interested in, don't have the capabilities for, or aren't part of their strategy for, Zaidi added. That creates a lot of opportunities.

For all three panelists, enabling FinTech innovation was seen as a broader opportunity for problem-solving. We are looking and ready to work with companies at all stages and want to help create more national success stories, and the opportunity is great in Canada, Ferron said. said.

