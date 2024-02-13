Google Gemini is coming to your headphones





Summary The Google Gemini mobile app is slowly rolling out around the world, and there's evidence to suggest that Assistant-powered headphones could be one of the first non-mobile devices to support it. The latest beta version of the Google app includes a string mentioning Gemini's upcoming headphone support. However, Gemini lacks some of the key features of Google Assistant, so headphones and earbuds may face challenges with long voice responses on Gemini.

The Google Gemini mobile app was released in the US last week, and the chatbot/experiment assistant is now gradually being rolled out to other parts of the world. However, Google didn't say much about its plans to bring Gemini to other devices such as earphones and headphones. That mystery may now be solved, with new evidence suggesting that Assistant-powered headphones could be next on the list to receive support from Google Gemini.

A string found within the latest beta version (v15.6) of the Google app indicates that Gemini is coming soon to headphones. As 9to5Google rightly points out, earbuds/headphones are easier to try since users can also use a paired smartphone as a backup option. The string in question is:

Gemini mobile app is working on expanding its availability to be accessible with headphones

To be clear, Gemini's support page notes that multiple non-mobile devices will continue to feature Google Assistant, including smart displays, Pixel tablets, speakers, smartwatches, and even “headphones and earbuds with Google Assistant built-in.” I am claiming. Google Assistant.

Nevertheless, this string is a good indicator that assistant headphones will be high on the list of devices that will receive Gemini support in the near future. The audio-only format of Gemini presents some challenges, especially when the responses to user queries are long.

It's also worth mentioning that Gemini still lacks some features of Google Assistant. So even if new AI chatbots eventually come with headphone support, people who currently rely on Assistant to set simple tasks, reminders, or play their favorite podcasts won't be able to do it completely. You won't survive it.

In addition to the aforementioned strings, 9to5 also discovered two new error messages that appear to appear when Gemini is down.

Too many requests in a short period of time.Please try again later

The Gemini mobile app is receiving more traffic than usual and will be temporarily unavailable.Please try again later

Gemini has been out for less than a week, but Google has already made some changes and promises to improve its AI chatbot based on user feedback. It's not as perfect as we had hoped – and the confusion over branding certainly hasn't helped – but the first few days have been impressive for Gemini.

