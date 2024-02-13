MetLife and North Carolina Technology Group Partners to Drive Industry Growth





NC Technology Association (NC TECH) and MetLife recently announced a partnership to create NC TECH | MetLife Technology Workforce Innovation Center.

Bill Pappas, head of global technology and operations at MetLife, said:

Participants see the new center as a way to better connect technology companies and the insurance industry, said Bill Pappas, MetLife's head of global technology operations. “Growth will come in the form of a better connected and informed ecosystem for tech companies and employees across North Carolina,” Pappas said in a written response to questions.

MetLife has a global technology hub in Cary, North Carolina with 2,600 employees. NC TECH champions the state's technology industry, develops technology talent and develops the workforce. MetLife and NC TECH are already working together, and Pappas and his CEO of NC TECH, Brooks Raiford, discussed ways to make their joint efforts more focused.

“This partnership comes at a critical time. As emerging technologies make daily headlines and are at the forefront of most corporate strategies, we all have an obligation to develop these technologies in a responsible manner.” Pappas wrote. “Collectively, we must use these technologies as power amplifiers to make our employees' jobs easier and our customer interactions better. How we do so will shape the future of technology and the future of our industry.”

In this partnership, MetLife hub experts will share their knowledge in data and analytics, cybersecurity, cloud, and digital development with North Carolina's technology community. The state has a booming technology industry, with more than 293,000 employees and an economic impact of more than $47 billion. The new center will provide resources, thought leadership, and a place for collaboration.

“MetLife has been an active member and supporter of NC TECH since we established our global technology hub in North Carolina in 2015,” said NC TECH's Rayford in a press release. “They have become one of the region's largest technology employers, and we are excited about the long-term impact of our partnership with MetLife.”

While this partnership is not necessarily aimed at fostering innovation in insurtech, it does lay the foundation for such development. “The more connected we are as a technology community, the more informed we are, and the more we learn from each other, the more better innovation can be a natural outcome,” Pappas wrote.

