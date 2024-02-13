Beware of this sneaky Google attack that steals expired cookies





“Cyber ​​Guy”: Big Brother in the Big Apple

New York City drivers face a $15 daily congestion fee when they enter a paid congestion zone south of 60th Street monitored by license plate readers. Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson explains the details.

A new exploit threat allows hackers to gain access to Google accounts using expired cookies containing login information. The exploit, discovered late last year, targets session cookies that have a limited lifetime. However, it is possible to “revive” those cookies and put your personal information at risk.

A hacker named PRISMA was the first to reveal that he had discovered a way to undo expired Google session cookies. Cybersecurity firm CloudSEK has since discovered an exploit for the program that allows users to sync their Google accounts across multiple devices. Hackers are currently using the exploit to steal login information and other information. Here we detail how it all unfolded and how you can protect yourself.

Click to get the free Cyberguy Newsletter with security alerts, quick video tips, tech reviews, and easy how-tos to get smarter

Google Chrome Startup Page (Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson)

Google's multi-login abuse

As reported by BleepingComputer, a particular strain of malware has discovered a backdoor into Google's authentication system. This vulnerability is in his MultiLogin endpoint, but it is undocumented and little known to the public. This secret gateway allows an attacker to revive expired authentication cookies and gain unauthorized access to a user's girlfriend Google account.

Google Chrome Startup Page (Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson)

More information: Beware of this MCAFEE Google Chrome ad scam

Role of session cookies

Before we go into more detail, let's understand the role of session cookies. These special browser cookies contain authentication information. If you've ever experienced the convenience of being able to return to a site without having to re-enter your credentials, you've likely encountered session cookies. However, it is designed to intentionally limit its lifetime to prevent unauthorized access over long periods of time.

Read more: How Google's data can make you a suspect in a crime you didn't commit

The relationship between Rumma and Rhadamanthys

Last November, cybercriminals associated with information-stealing malware Lumma and Rhadamanthys made bold claims that they could revive expired Google authentication cookies stolen during cyberattacks. Taking advantage of these seemingly obsolete cookies, hackers can break into a victim's Google account even if the user is logged out, reset their password, or has an expired session. To do.

PRISMA revelation

The exploit dates back to a Telegram post by a threat actor known as PRISMA. In October they announced the discovery of a way to restore expired Google authentication cookies. This revelation set the stage for further investigation.

Investigating CloudSEK

Introducing CloudSEK, a cybersecurity company dedicated to predicting and preventing cyberattacks. These researchers took on the challenge of reverse engineering the exploit. Their findings revealed that MultiLogin endpoints have become a lynchpin for hackers. This undocumented feature makes it easy to synchronize accounts across different Google services, making it an ideal target for malicious actors to exploit.

Google Chrome Startup Page (Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson)

Read more: Google finally admits data collection in Chrome's incognito mode

Protection from multi-login exploits

MultiLogin abuse raises serious concerns for Google account holders. To protect yourself from this threat, consider the following steps:

1) Sign out of the affected browser. Google is aware of this issue and is taking steps to protect compromised accounts. Google recommends disabling session cookies by signing out of affected browsers.

2) Enhanced Safe Browsing: Enable Enhanced Safe Browsing in Chrome to increase protection against malware and phishing attacks.

On the computer:

Open Google Chrome on your computer Click your initials in the top-right corner of your browser window Tap Manage your Google Account Click Security on the left side Under Enhanced Safe Browsing for your account Make sure it's turned on

On your smartphone:

Open Google Chrome on your computer Click your initials in the top-right corner of your browser window Tap your Google Account Click Security Scroll down and make sure Enhanced Safe Browsing is turned on for your account confirm

3) Change your password regularly: Change your Google password regularly to protect your account from hackers. If you're having trouble creating new passwords, consider using a password manager.

4) Install good antivirus software on all your devices: The best way to protect yourself from a data breach is to install antivirus on all your devices. Choose the best option for your PC, Mac, iPhone, or Android smartphone. Having good antivirus software actively running on your device will warn you about malware in your system, warn you against clicking on malicious links in phishing emails, and ultimately protect you from hacking. Check out my picks for the best antivirus protection products of 2024 for your Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Cart important points

In light of recent exploits targeting Google accounts via revived session cookies, it is essential to strengthen your defenses against such cyber threats. From initial discovery by PRISMA to subsequent investigation by CloudSEK, vulnerabilities in Google's MultiLogin endpoint were revealed.

To protect your account, sign out of affected browsers, enable Enhanced Safe Browsing, update your passwords regularly, and install appropriate antivirus software on all your devices. By implementing these security measures, you can thwart attempts to violate your online privacy and protect your digital identity.

How important do you think it is for a technology company like Google to continually update and strengthen its security protocols to protect users from evolving cyber threats? Email Cyberguy.com/Contact Please let us know.

For more of my tech tips and security alerts, visit Cyberguy.com/Newsletter and subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report newsletter.

Ask Kurt a question or let us know your story you'd like us to cover.

Answers to CyberGuy frequently asked questions:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.

Kurt “CyberGuy” Knutsson is an award-winning technology journalist who loves technology, gear, and gadgets, writes for Fox News and FOX Business on FOX & Friends in the morning, and shares stories about making lives better. I am. Have a technical question? Get the Kurts CyberGuy Newsletter and share your voice, story ideas, and comments on CyberGuy.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/tech/beware-of-this-sneaky-google-attack-that-steals-your-expired-cookies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos