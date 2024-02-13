Dresner Advisory Services Announces 2023 Technology





NASHUA, N.H., February 13, 2024 (Globe Newswire) — Dresner Advisory Services today announced the winners of its 2023 Technology Innovation Awards. This award is presented annually to the top-ranked vendor in Wisdom of Crowds' thematic market research.

said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer of Dresner Advisory Services. We also evaluate suppliers that offer the most comprehensive solutions in these technology areas. Congratulations to all the 2023 Technology Innovation Award winners.

The themes and winners for 2023 are:

AI, Data Science + Machine Learning: Includes statistics, modeling, machine learning, and data mining used to analyze facts and predict future or unknown events. Winners: Domino Data Lab and Palantir

Analytics platform: A fully integrated technology environment that supports multiple analytics or business intelligence (BI) use cases without the need for additional technology. Winners: Domo, Palantir, ibi, Tableau

Cloud Computing + BI: Technologies, tools, and solutions that employ one or more cloud deployment models. Winners: Domo, Palantir, ibi

Data Catalog: Technology that simplifies access to analytic content, provides collaboration and governance capabilities, and makes it more reliable and widely available.Winner: Informatica

Data Engineering: Best practices and technology capabilities for developing engineering data workflows and pipelines between operational and analytical data management infrastructures. Winners: Alteryx, Informatica, Palantir

Data Governance: Technology, processes, and procedures implemented to oversee data management and usage across the enterprise to maximize the value of data while minimizing risk. Winners: data.world and Informatica

Embedded Business Intelligence: A technical feature that allows you to embed BI functionality as a native part of another application. Winners: Insightsoftware, Domo, Qrvey, Palantir

Environmental, social, and governance reporting: The data, tools, processes, and standards used to create non-financial reports that reflect an organization's impact on the planet and people, and its approach to operations and management. Winners: Wolters Kluwer (Tagetik) ), OneStream Software, and Unit4

Financial Consolidation, Close Management, Financial Reporting: Tools and technologies that generate an overall consolidated financial view of group operations, facilitate and manage the close process, and analysis and reporting tools for financial users. Winners: OneStream Software, Wolters Kluwer (Tagetik), insightsoftware, Fluence Technologies, Planful, and Vena

Guided analysis: Accelerate time to insight and action by helping you make connections between relevant information and directing and suggesting analytical story flows. Winners: Tableau, Alteryx, Domo

Master Data Management: A technology-enabled discipline that ensures the uniformity, accuracy, stewardship, semantic consistency, and accountability of a company's officially shared master data assets. Winner: Informatica and ibi

ModelOps: The field of defining, implementing, monitoring, automating, and improving the life cycle of analytical models, including but not limited to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models. Winner: Domino Data Lab, Palantir

Sales performance management: Technology that enables sales organizations to plan, manage and analyze performance, including staffing, revenue, and geography, among other things. Winner: Wolters Kluwer (Tagetic)

Self-service BI: Create an environment where users can easily create and share insights in a controlled and consistent way, based on collaborative business intelligence and user governance. Winners: Domo, Tableau, Alteryx, Palantir

Supply chain planning and analysis: Tools and processes for planning products from raw materials to distribution and sales, balancing supply and demand, and building insights into sourcing, processing, and distributing goods. Winner: Palantir, Wolters Kluwer (Tagetik)

Workforce Planning and Analytics: Tools and processes that help you align your workforce with business goals, strategy, and workplace dynamics. Winner: Unit4 and Board

Wisdom of Crowds research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users from all roles and industries contributed to providing a complete view of market realities, plans, and perceptions. For more information, please visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresdner Advisory Services Dresdner Advisory Services was founded by Howard Dresdner, an independent analyst, author, instructor, and business advisor. Dresdner Advisory Services LLC focuses on creating and sharing his sort of leadership in business intelligence (BI), performance management, and related fields. .

Press Contact: Danielle GuinebertiereDresner Advisory [email protected] 254 5587

