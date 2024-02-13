Few nursing home residents and staff have received the latest coronavirus vaccination.





As the virus continues to evolve, continuing to vaccinate 2 million long-term care home staff and 1.2 million residents with COVID-19 vaccines is one way to reduce deaths from COVID-19. . According to a KFF analysis, as of January 14, 2024, the number of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. has increased, even though more than one-fifth of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have occurred in long-term care facilities. It was found that only 38% of residents and 15% of staff had up-to-date information about the disease. -19 Vaccines. The CDC defines it as having received the fall 2023 updated vaccine. These vaccination rates are lower than the vaccination rates for 2022. This data note also shows that utilization rates for commercial facilities are low, with state utilization rates varying from his 20% to his 63%. Data for this analysis includes 14,318 nursing homes (96% of all nursing homes, home to 1.2 million residents) that reported COVID-19 vaccination data as of January 21, 2024. .

The latest COVID-19 vaccine uptake rate is lower than the fall 2022 vaccination rate among nursing home residents and staff. Only 38% of residents and 15% of staff had received the new vaccine (Figure 1). By comparison, at the same point last year, 50% of residents and 22% of staff had received their latest vaccination. These percentages represent the percentage of people who received a newly available COVID-19 vaccine 18 weeks after each vaccine became generally available. These rates are much lower than the 87% of residents and 88% of staff who received the primary vaccination series measured in September 2022. On January 1, 2024, CDC changed its data collection method for calculating the percentage of vaccinated personnel. Get the latest information on COVID-19 vaccinations. CMS reports that it may take time for facilities to adapt to the new methodology.

Current COVID-19 vaccination rates are higher in nonprofit facilities than in for-profit or government facilities (Figure 2). The percentage of nursing home residents who have received the latest vaccine is 46% in nonprofit facilities, compared to 35% in for-profit facilities and 43% in government facilities. Vaccination rates for fall 2022 were also highest among nonprofit facilities and lowest among for-profit facilities. Vaccination rates among nursing home staff were low across facility types, with minimal differences between facility types (data not shown).

The percentage of nursing home residents who have received the latest COVID-19 vaccination ranges from 20% in Arizona to 63% in Vermont and North Dakota (Figure 3). In 11 states, more than half of nursing home residents have received the latest vaccine, while in two states less than 25% have received the latest vaccine. Official vaccination rates for the latest vaccines range from 5% in Arkansas to 51% in Washington, D.C. In 42 states, fewer than 20% of employees have received the latest vaccination. There are many factors that may contribute to variations in nursing home vaccination rates across states, including ownership patterns and partisanship, with states with more nonprofit facilities and states that voted for President Biden in 2020 more likely to receive vaccinations. rate is high. Other factors include: Whether the facility has established programs to keep residents up-to-date on vaccines and the success of their various programs. Additionally, some state variation in staff vaccination rates may be due to variation in how facilities adapt to new CMS reporting methods for staff vaccination.

Federal vaccine clinics have contributed to high first vaccination rates among nursing home residents, but without continued efforts by the federal government, vaccine uptake among nursing home residents is likely to remain low and vary by facility. There is. KFF's previous analysis found that almost 90% of residents have completed their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations. The high uptake of primary vaccine series is due to high mortality rates among nursing home residents, which contributes to fears of contracting COVID-19, and federally supported on-site vaccines Concerted policy efforts to vaccinate nursing home residents, including through vaccination clinics, are contributing. . With federal aid ending, long-term care facilities are now coordinating their own coronavirus vaccination programs, leading to greater variation among facilities and lower overall vaccination rates, according to AARP. That's what it means.

A recent KFF poll shows that more than half of adults who have been vaccinated so far are not worried about contracting COVID-19, and in the absence of a federal directive, nursing homes It has been suggested that vaccine uptake among staff may remain low. Initial uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine among nursing home employees was low until the Health Care Worker Vaccination Mandate mandated vaccination for health care workers participating in Medicare and/or Medicaid. This mandate has not been updated to include follow-up vaccines, contributing to lower uptake of new vaccines among staff, especially as concerns about contracting COVID-19 decline across the U.S. population. There is likely to be.

A COVID-19 vaccine could help reduce illness and preventable deaths among nursing home residents and staff during the winter virus outbreak. People living and working in nursing homes are thought to have built up some immunity to COVID-19 through prior vaccination and natural immunity; It has been shown to reduce mortality and increase antibody concentrations in people. For older people, who make up the majority of people living in nursing homes, the risk of contracting COVID-19 could be seven times greater than the risk of influenza. Of the small number of nursing homes that reported such data, 72% of residents had received the influenza vaccine as of December 10, 2023, according to a CDC study, and that rate is higher than the latest coronavirus outbreak. This is almost double the number of vaccinations. RSV is another high-risk respiratory virus, beyond influenza and COVID-19. There are new vaccines for RSV, but the lack of Rvirus vaccines and the prioritization of vaccines for infants and high-risk children has hindered the rollout of new vaccines to nursing home residents. Increasing access to full vaccination for this population may be an important strategy to prevent respiratory diseases.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/few-nursing-facility-residents-and-staff-have-received-the-latest-covid-19-vaccine/

