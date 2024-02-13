Google search validation and site export – SEO – Forums





Hello,

I built a website that I exported, transferred to another server, and assigned a new domain. My question is regarding validating the site with Google search before exporting the code. The current domain is Webflows' own domain mysite.webflow.io and the new domain will be mysite.com.

If you validate your site by entering your future domain name (mysite.com) in Google Search Console before exporting, this information will be saved in the exported code and used when your site is transferred to another server. Does the validation work? Is this even possible?

thank you.

Memtikan (Michael Wells) February 13, 2024, 9:46am 2

Hello, Mark. Whether you do HTML validation or GSC domain DNS validation, validation is quick. Generally, if you do this after your site has been published, you can submit your sitemap.xml and Google will queue it for indexing right away.

Hello Michael

Thank you for your reply. I know I need to export my website, but can you tell me the best way or correct order to set up my SEO settings?

First, connect Webflow to your custom domain. Verify your site with Google Search using your custom domain name. Submit sitemap.xml to Google Search. Export your code.

This is correct?

The best way to follow this up is to generate a sitemap in Webflow, export the code, and validate your site on your hosting server, right? And submit your sitemap to Google.

Memtikan (Michael Wells) February 13, 2024, 1:24 pm 5

Since you're exporting your site, you'll be setting up your own hosting environment and creating your own sitemap.

Please resolve that first and foremost.

Once your site is published, set up GSC and submit your sitemap.

Hi Michael, thank you for your reply.

This is my first time so I apologize for my lack of knowledge.

What does it mean to create your own sitemap? After I set up my site with a new host, can I auto-generate a sitemap with Webflow and upload the same sitemap to Google?

Memtikan (Michael Wells) February 13, 2024, 1:46 pm 7

No, you only get HTML, CSS, and webflow.js. You must provide everything else yourself.

