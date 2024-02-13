Cloud Monitoring PromQL alert policy and Grafana dashboard





The Cloud Monitoring team believes in the power of open source communities and open source interfaces. Our stance is that you should be able to get the near-unlimited scalability of a metrics platform without giving up the platform neutrality of open source projects or the rich and proven resources created by the community. . This is why we have invested heavily in both his OpenTelemetry project and the Prometheus ecosystem with managed services for Prometheus. Today, we are excited to announce that Cloud Monitoring is even more compatible with the open source monitoring ecosystem with the GA release of PromQL-based alert policies and a command-line tool for importing dashboards from Grafana. Masu.

Cloud Monitorings' PromQL queries have proven to be very popular, and customers appreciate the tight integration with Google Cloud services and not having to run a separate application just to query metrics. doing. However, to date, adopting the Cloud Monitoring UI has required manual porting of existing custom dashboards and alerts, sacrificing the ability to easily consume rich dashboards and alerts created by the community. I did. With this release, you can take full advantage of all the benefits of dashboard and alert assets, community-recommended assets, and the power and scalability of Cloud Monitoring.

PromQL alerts in the console

Although open source PromQL Alerts is extremely flexible and powerful, it has traditionally suffered from usability issues. Writing alert expressions in YAML is not a good way to visually assert accuracy, nor is there a way to write tests that replace visual confirmation. Running the required standalone Alert Manager instance introduces potential infrastructure reliability risks to the routing path of critical alerts and notifications.

Cloud Monitoring's fully managed PromQL Alerts gives you the versatility of open source alerts without running and managing your own open source infrastructure. You can use the gcloud command-line migration tool or Terraform to upload alert rules written in the standard Prometheus rules_files format, create PromQL alerts from scratch in the Cloud Monitorings alerts UI, or use the Metrics Explorer query builder. You can generate and copy PromQL. Paste it into your new alert policy.

