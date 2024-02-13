



SAN DIEGO, Calif., February 13, 2024 –(PR.com)– Bench International, a global leader in life sciences executive recruitment, is collaborating with Deloitte Consulting LLP* to present the first Bench and Deloitte We are launching the Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award. ” This prestigious award recognizes outstanding women in the life sciences and healthcare fields and highlights their extraordinary contributions to these fields.

This award aligns with Bench International's commitment to championing women leaders as demonstrated by the Bank of Women® initiative, which empowers more than 1,500 women executives. With a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, the awards provide a platform to recognize influential women leaders who align with Deloitte's vision as a purpose-driven company.

Glenn Snyder, principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP, said: “Our collaboration on the Bench and Deloitte Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award aligns with our vision to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in life sciences and healthcare.”

DeeDee DeMan, Chairman and CEO of Bench International, said, “We are excited to collaborate with Deloitte on this initiative that celebrates the achievements of women who have profoundly shaped the life sciences and healthcare fields.” Ta. “Through the Bench and Deloitte Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award, we aim to not only recognize the outstanding contributions of these women, but also to inspire the next generation of female leaders in the industry.”

Nominated works have been carefully reviewed by a distinguished panel of judges. The final candidates have been decided and online public voting has begun. Click here to vote by March 5, 2024 at 11:59 PM PT.

The celebration will culminate with the Bench and Deloitte Life Sciences Tech Innovation Award ceremony, a highlight of the LAMedTechWeek Mixer, on March 14, 2024 at BioscienceLA. We welcome industry leaders, panelists, and finalists to join us for this opportunity. said David J. Whelan, CEO of BioscienceLA. “This award is perfectly aligned with the work BioscienceLA ​​is doing and the community we are building.”

About Bench International Bench International is a 50-year-old, women-founded executive search firm serving the life sciences and healthcare sectors. The company is also the most recognized expert in diversity recruitment at the board and executive level, as well as research and development leadership. Bench's scorecard reflects a track record of client success of over $150 billion, a 98% project completion record, and her 5+ year retention rate of 75%. Over 50% of her hires over the past five years have met diversity standards. Headquartered in San Diego, California, with satellite offices in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland, Bench has one global team, no borders or borders, and one global budget, so you can Reduce competition within. For more information, please visit www.benchinternational.com.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of privately held companies. Our people deliver tangible, lasting results that strengthen society's trust in capital markets, enable our clients to transform and prosper, and lead the way towards stronger economies, fairer societies, and a sustainable world. It brings about great results. With a history spanning more than 175 years, Deloitte is present in more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 employees around the world are making an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

