Google working on bringing Gemini to Google Assistant headphones: Report





The Gemini app, Google's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant, was launched by the company on February 8, but its rollout was limited to the US and Android smartphones. The tech giant is currently expanding support for his latest AI products on two fronts. The app was already confirmed to be rolling out in other regions this week, including Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Africa, and reports say it could soon be extended to headphones as well.

Currently, Google Assistant is triggered when launched via a headset or earbuds, even if users have set the Gemini app as the default assistant on their phone. This issue occurs because the device connected to your smartphone is not yet compatible with AI apps. According to a report from 9to5Google, the tech giant may soon expand compatibility with Google Assistant's headphones.

The report found a set of code in the latest Google app beta (15.6) that includes onboarding error messages for bisto form factors. Bisto is a term first used by Google in 2017 to refer to a class of headphones that run Google Assistant. The message states that we are working on expanding the availability of the Gemini mobile app so that it can be accessed with headphones.

Once deployed, the extension brings the Gemini app's generative AI capabilities to audio-only media. It's unclear whether new features, such as shortening responses or customizing rhythms, will be added to allow the AI ​​to adapt to this medium. Google is also reportedly working on an iOS version of the app, but no release date has been mentioned.

Meanwhile, the app currently plans to expand its availability in the US. Jack Krawczyk, Google's senior director of product who is also responsible for Gemini, revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the AI ​​app will be rolled out in Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Africa. This week's region. Krawczyk also said in his response that the app will launch in India on Monday (February 12), but was not available on the Play Store at the time of publishing this article.

