Mark Dreyfus Department uses Google search amid failed review





That was a huge failure. I think running an open source Google check could have been much better than anything else. Because the open source Google check said, “Wait a minute.”

Shadow Attorney-General Michaelia Cash said she conducted a Google search during the Senate Estimates hearing and found recent search entries detailing Mr Rothman's links to the Labor Party.

She attacked the government for refusing to reveal whether Mr Rothman or the other two potential candidates had disclosed their political affiliations.

Mr. Rothman is highly regarded as a juror and was one of three candidates recommended by an independent committee that selected Mr. Dreyfus's preferred candidate. The nomination was referred to a parliamentary oversight committee, but the committee ultimately balked, leading to the proposal being scrapped.

Senior civil servant Simon Newnham said they were asked for details of their political affiliation and public comments. We will not answer questions about which candidates answered.

Loading

At a Senate hearing, Labor senators said the government's merit-based appointment process was working and that the committee's interactions with officials and the eventual agreement to appoint Kylie Kilgour had proven that the government's merit-based appointment process was working. He said that Mr Kilgour is a former deputy chair of Victoria's Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission.

Cash said Dreyfus' nomination of Rothman was inexcusable, made worse by his department's refusal to be transparent about the process.

Comes in all looks [Dreyfus] Cash said he is trying to build up his NACC.

This undermines public confidence in the commission, even though it has been in place for less than a year.

Loading

There appears to be a deliberate attempt to subvert that legitimate process in order to appoint a more favorable candidate.

As I said, this attorney general trumpetes transparency, but when it comes to his own appointments, he seems seriously incapable of answering very basic questions.

The Rothmans Court and the New South Wales Supreme Court did not respond to questions sent last week about the nomination.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/incomplete-google-search-blamed-for-vetting-fail-on-corruption-watchdog-20240213-p5f4gb.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos