Google signs climate change technology partnership with British bank HSBC





Google, the technology giant, is a powerhouse of sustainable innovation: climate change technologies that benefit uncharted places.

From integrating energy into digital ecosystems to global weather and traffic insights that reduce fuel consumption and travel disruption, the company shows how valuable data can be when leveraged in the right way. .

The company's popularity is clear as it has attracted the attention of HSBC to advance its Google Cloud efforts.

Natalie Bryce, Global Head of Commercial Banking Sustainability at both banks, told FinTech Times that incremental changes are needed to scale up new technologies that will play a key role in supporting global decarbonisation. He said it was necessary.

Here, she also points out the importance of partnerships to steer finances in the right direction.

By combining funding support, cloud technology, and partner connectivity across our footprint, we will help climate change technology vendors accelerate their growth and develop urgently needed solutions at scale. says Bryce.

Partnerships to drive more climate technology opportunities

HSBC is financially supporting Google as a driver of climate change technology opportunities. UK banks will launch a venture debt financing package to provide buyers, sellers and investors in clean technology projects with financing for renewable energy traction systems. This will be done through LevelTen Energy, which has already facilitated US$5 billion worth of clean energy transactions in the past and will further expand this with support from HSBC.

“The scale of climate change requires a global ecosystem of technology providers delivering impactful solutions,” said Justin Keeble, managing director of global sustainability at Google Cloud. This is why Google launched his ecosystem of Cloud Ready Sustainability. This ecosystem will include major climate technology companies for his year. Many of these partners need access to finance, and we are excited to partner with HSBC to support businesses that are key to combating climate change.

Google's climate change technology innovations in action

At Sustainability LIVE London 2023, we had the pleasure of learning more about Google's climate technology services, including the latest Google Maps features and weather forecasts that leverage data from various points in our infrastructure.

