I lived at home with my parents and saved $400,000. Why don't I regret it?





I graduated from college in 2012 and started working at Google. I grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, which has always been ranked as one of the most expensive places in the United States. My Asian parents always told me that renting was a waste. of money.

So, after finishing school, it made sense for me to live at home until I can stand on my own two feet. I thought I would buy my own home someday, but I ended up living in my parents' house for 12 years. When she moved in December of this year, I had her $400,000 in savings, which I invested from both my 9 to 5 income and my entrepreneurial income.

It wasn't the path I expected, but it was one of the best decisions I've ever made. Here's why I have no regrets:

1. I wasn't inundated with bills.

Since I lived at home, I didn't have to worry about bills, car payments, or rent. Google also provided transportation to and from work and, in some cases, to change clothes.

In my early 20s, my diet was split 50/50 between my parents' cooking and Google Cafeteria. As I got older, I did most of the cooking and grocery shopping, often buying in bulk at Costco.

I find that without these expenses, I can be more deliberate about the financial habits I want to establish without having to struggle to make ends meet or go into debt.

2. I became a money management professional.

I am fortunate to have family members who know money, including my father, who is a financial advisor and insurance agent. Their biggest advice was: “Don't leave your money in the bank.”

So I joined a financial wellness group, created a consistent budget, and established three emergency funds (3-6 months worth of expenses) in a high-yield savings account and a credit union.

Using Vanguard founder John Bogle's 10 investment principles, I learned to invest in stocks, bonds, and ETFs. I also maxed out my retirement benefits at work.

3. I learned to prioritize self-care.

There were times when living at home took a toll on my mental health, but I made a real effort to prioritize self-care and personal growth.

I allocated about a third of my annual budget to things like gym memberships, weekly therapy sessions, self-help books, and a career coach to strengthen my overall health.

4. I was able to pivot to a new career.

Like many people in the tech industry, I experienced burnout at work. So in 2017, I quit Google and his 9-to-5 job to focus on what I'm truly passionate about.

I started teaching yoga in 2018 and five years later pivoted to my other passion: music. I opened her Claudia's Music Studio in 2021 and have been happily teaching full time ever since.

In the winter of 2022, most of my students were on vacation. When I had time, I started visiting my local Costco store several times a week. I became good friends with the staff, and one of the managers jokingly said, “You're always here, so you should do something on social media.”

Inspired, I started an Instagram account called Costco Claudia. She tries on the latest Costco styles and has 183,000 followers and counting. It grew from a fun hobby to something of a new career path.

5. You must choose the right home for you.

In December 2023, I moved to my first location in Fremont, California. I'm currently subletting a one-bedroom for $2,000 a month.

I spend about $255 a month on utilities. $92 for water and trash collection, $68 for internet, and $95 for electricity. I'm still a frugal person and love thrifting and bargains. I bought most of my furniture at Costco.

The apartment is a 10 minute drive from my parents' house. I never expected to live at home for this long. I also know I'm not alone, especially in the Bay Area, where one in four Millennials and three out of four Gen Zers do the same.

There may be a lot of stigma about living at home, but I know it was the best choice for me. I'm proud of how far I've come and excited for the next chapter.

Claudia Cheeis is a Bay Area native and former Google employee turned entrepreneur. Currently, she is a piano teacher, owner of Claudia's Music Studio, and a social media influencer who enjoys sharing her love for Costco on Instagram.

Want to land your dream job in 2024? Learn what hiring managers really want, body language techniques, and what to say with CNBC's new online course, “How to Ace Your Job Interview.” Learn what not to say and the best way to talk about salary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/13/32-year-old-former-google-employee-saved-400000-living-at-home-her-parents-for-12-years.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos