



ATLANTA , Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Storj today announced accelerated growth of its cloud object storage solution to transform the data storage landscape in 2024. Partnerships, organic growth and a values-based approach continue to strengthen Storj's position. in innovation, policy and management.

Ben Golub, CEO of Storj, said: “We are proud of the growing trust and confidence in Storj. Our customer data will more than double in 2023, performance will double, and billions of objects will be on our network. is distributed and stored in tens of billions of pieces. By 2023, tens of thousands of nodes will exceed 25 PB of customer data. Petabyte scale for large production studios, healthcare companies, communications leaders, and more With over 1,000 customers, we are well-positioned to expand our network of partners, MSPs, VARs and enterprise customers.”

Growth and Validation 90% of the world's data was generated in the last two years, and cloud storage is now a $100 billion market, driven primarily by video, scientific/healthcare data, and AI, with $480 billion expected by 2030. grows to Storj's core strength is an S3-compatible, enterprise-grade solution that manages the very large files these fields depend on and is 2-3x faster at 1/10th the cost and 1/10th the carbon footprint of AWS. is to provide cloud object storage.

Storj achieved 226% year-over-year revenue growth in 2023 and popularized a smarter approach than first-generation hyperscalers that burdened resource-intensive data centers. For example, AWS Cloudfront is limited to 30 GB, but can easily handle TB files. Storj's infrastructure offers infinite scalability and environmental sustainability, a timely combination.

Storj built partnerships with 30 technology alliance partners and 15 resellers in 2023. These include Adobe Premiere Pro for media professionals, Acronis for secure backups, MASV for high-performance video teams, Livepeer for live and on-demand video, and GB Labs for high-speed high performance. Share media. Storj also earned his SmartStore certification for Splunk.

The company was the first decentralized cloud storage provider to be featured in Forrester's Object Storage Landscape Report for Q2 2023, stating that Storj's approach is “disrupting centralized object storage providers as computing moves to the edge.” I will do it,” he declared. Cloud also won the 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in the Computing and Storage category.

Sustainability & SavingsStorj has published a 2023 whitepaper revealing that distributed cloud storage reduces carbon emissions by up to 83%. Because average server utilization is only 12-18% of capacity, Storj uses existing capacity in its architecture, eliminating the need to build, cool, and maintain new drives or data centers. In addition to sustainability, this gives Storj a price advantage and avoids supply chain challenges even for petabytes of storage.

Companies adopt green technologies when it is the best business decision. Storj offers a lower carbon approach that is more efficient, performant, secure and cost effective. By 2040, the energy required to store digital data could account for 14% of global emissions, about the same amount as all the carbon the United States currently emits. In response, Storj announced that in 2023 he will co-found the Digital Sustainability Alliance (DSA) with AdSignal, Valdi, and Earthshot to drive industry-leading solutions that have a significant impact on environmental sustainability. Did.

Storj CEO Ben Golub will address members of the House of Commons on sustainable cloud storage at the Parliamentary Digital Economy Summit in November 2023, and DSA will participate in the 2024 COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai. , spoke on digital sustainability and AI. .

Security and Compliance Rather than storing data in data centers that are vulnerable to outages and attacks, Storj encrypts and partitions data across a Zero Trust network to protect against outages, ransomware, and breaches, and provides a single Achieve speed, reliability, and security while eliminating points of failure. , and global accessibility. Storj speaks at all of the Security Technology Institute's Ransomware Task Force conferences.

The 2023 launch of Storj Select adds SOC2-certified facilities to meet the needs of large enterprises in industries such as healthcare and finance with strict security and compliance requirements. CloudWave, a leader in healthcare data security with petabytes of healthcare data, is powered by Storj Select. “We work with more than 300 hospitals in six countries to protect patient data from cyberattacks and ensure performance and reliability,” said Matt Donahue, CloudWave CTO. Masu. “Storj Select's compliance capabilities, speed, and security fit well with our cloud strategy.”

Transparency and Prospects Storj is positioned for a breakthrough year in 2024 with strong financials, solid governance, an experienced team, and more than $75 million in assets. Storj makes available live statistics on the health of the network and publishes annual data on network diversity, equity, and fairness. Our inclusion and environmental sustainability initiatives are built on open source code, maintain an open roadmap, and share live network statistics.

CEO Ben Golub said: “The market is evolving from an old guard giant to a new generation of business and technology leaders focused on innovation and transparency for exciting growth in 2024 and beyond.” Ta.

About Storj Storj revolutionizes cloud object storage. Rather than building data centers, we turn unused storage into a large distributed network. Enterprises can benefit from S3-compatible edge storage with superior global performance, security, and durability. Turn the world into a data center and reduce costs and carbon emissions by 80%.

