Tanner Fletcher Fall/Winter 2024 Ready-to-Wear Runway, Fashion Show, Collection Review

Tanner Ritchie and Fletcher Carsel have developed a knack for understanding their customer base with a Gen Z-approved style that bridges masculine and feminine aesthetics. The designer's fall 2024 collection continues this, opening up a Victorian-meets-Bushwick chic vibe to an older clientele.

CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists focus on fall's signature design codes, updating core silhouettes such as sequined puffer coats, lace-embroidered dresses, innovative denim, and tailored suiting to create eye-catching looks. It demonstrated the designer's ability to create captivating designs. We pay close attention to detail.

Tanner Fletcher has recently expanded into retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Selfridges, so the designers wanted to show that they're more than just a brand for Gen Z.

“Sequins are my favorite this season,” Richie said during a preview. “We've made more dresses this season than ever before. It's aimed at a more mature customer, as we already have Gen Z fans and younger customers, so we've made more dresses than ever before. I wanted to make a little more of a certain piece.”

This mature vibe is expressed through subtle yet powerful updates to the brand's core design codes. Tanner Fletcher's signature bowsuit, which has been worn by celebrities such as Bad Bunny and Tom Daley, is back with a wire bow that allows the wearer to wrinkle and move details. There was also a tuxedo-style black ribbon suit embellished with small satin ribbons, giving the look a minimalist yet sophisticated feel.

On the more feminine side, the designer created a bridal-inspired white maxi dress embellished with ruffles and small accent ribbons, as well as a similar floor-length knit dress. Both looks embody an effortlessly feminine vibe despite the complexity behind the designs.

“It's about creating wardrobes that people can mix and match with recycled items,” Cassel said. “I feel like a lot of my customers shop at consignment stores and thrift stores. It's kind of a trend, and everyone wants a vintage fur coat or their grandma's stuff, so I think that's why we have so many customers who shop at consignment stores and thrift stores.” It's designed to fit.”

With its inclusive aesthetic and quirky design, the Fall 2024 collection proved that Tanner Fletcher is more than just a Gen Z brand, it's just getting started.

